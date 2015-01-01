पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आजीविका मिशन:टीकमगढ़ में स्व-सहायता समूह सशक्तिकरण क्रेडिट लिंकेज कार्यक्रम में जिले के 156 समूहों को 237 लाख का दिया गया ऋण

टीकमगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • समूह की महिलाओं को प्रदेश सरकार एवं आजीविका मिशन के माध्यम से आत्मनिर्भर बना रहा

स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाओं को प्रदेश सरकार एवं आजीविका मिशन के माध्यम से आत्म निर्भर बनाया जा रहा है। जिससे आत्म निर्भर मप्र के प्रदेश सरकार का संकल्प पूरा हो रहा है। टीकमगढ़ जिले में गरीब कल्याण सप्ताह के दौरान सशक्त महिलाएं सशक्त मप्र की परिकल्पना को सार्थक करते हुए स्व-सहायता समूह सशक्तिकरण के लिए मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने मप्र डे-राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन अंतर्गत सोमवार को बैंक क्रेडिट लिंकेज शिविरों का आयोजन हर विकासखंड पर किया गया।

विकासखंड स्तरीय बैंक क्रेडिट लिंकेज कार्यक्रम के आयोजन के अवसर पर कार्यक्रम को हर्ष उल्लास से मनाए जाने के लिए स्व-सहायता समूहों की सदस्य एवं स्थानीय जन प्रतिनिधि तथा प्रशासनिक अधिकारी भी शामिल हुए।

कार्यक्रम अंतर्गत मप्र डे-राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन जिला टीकमगढ़ के विकासखंड टीकमगढ़ में 42 स्व-सहायता समूहों को 67 लाख रुपए की राशि का वितरण किया गया। इसी क्रम में विकासखंड बल्देवगढ़ में 42 स्व-सहायता समूहों को 65 लाख रुपए, जतारा में 39 स्व-सहायता समूहों को 54 लाख रुपए एवं पलेरा में 33 स्व-सहायता समूहों को 51.75 लाख रुपए कुल 156 स्व-सहायता समूहों को 237.75 लाख रुपए का ऋण वितरण किया गया।

जिससे बैंक द्वारा प्राप्त ऋण से स्व-सहायता समूहों के गरीब एवं अति गरीब परिवार सशक्त होकर अपनी आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार कर आत्मनिर्भर बन सकें और अपने परिवार की आजीविका को बेहतर कर सकें। स्व-सहायता समूह सशक्तिकरण क्रेडिट लिंकेज कार्यक्रम में कलेक्टर सुभाष कुमार द्विवेदी, मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी जिला पंचायत एसके मालवीय, अतिरिक्त मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी जिला पंचायत चंद्रसेन सिंह एवं मप्र डे-राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन टीकमगढ़ के सभी अधिकारी, कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

निवाड़ी में 52 समूहों को दिया गया ऋण
मप्र डे-राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन जिला निवाड़ी के विकासखंड निवाड़ी में 30 स्व-सहायता समूहों को 60.50 लाख रुपए की राशि का वितरण किया गया। इसी क्रम में विकासखंड पृथ्वीपुर में 22 स्व-सहायता समूहों को 22 लाख रुपए कुल 52 स्व सहायता समूहों को 82.50 लाख रुपए का ऋण वितरण किया गया। बैंक द्वारा प्राप्त ऋण से स्व-सहायता समूहों के गरीब एवं अति गरीब परिवार सशक्त होकर अपनी आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार कर आत्मनिर्भर बन सकें और अपने परिवार की आजीविका को बेहतर कर सकें।

