कोरोना संक्रमण:टीकमगढ़ में 33 और निवाड़ी में 17 संक्रमित मिले, दोनों जिले में कोरोना के मामले हुए एक हजार पार

टीकमगढ़13 घंटे पहले
टीकमगढ़ व निवाड़ी जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। दोनों जिलों को मिलाकर अब तक यहां कोरोना के 1030 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। जिसमें टीकमगढ़ में कोरोना पॉजिटिवों की संख्या 722 और निवाड़ी में 308 हो चुकी है। सोमवार को आई रिपोर्ट में टीकमगढ़ जिले में 33 और निवाड़ी में17 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए। जिले में लगातार बढ़ रही गतिविधियों के चलते कोरोना के मामले बढ़ते ही जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब लोगों को और ज्यादा सावधानी बरतना होगी। गौरतलब है कि सितंबर महीने में पहली बार और जिले में तीसरी बार कोरोना के मामले 30 पार पहुंचे हैं। इसके पहले टीकमगढ़ जिले में 18 जुलाई को 32 और 20 जुलाई को कोरोना के 35 मामले सामने आए थे। प्रभारी सीएमएचओ डॉ. एमके माहौर ने बताया कि लगातार मिल रहे संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों की भी सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिन लोगों को लगता है कि उनमें कोरोना के लक्षण हैं, वह फीवर क्लीनिक जाकर अपनी सैंपलिंग करवा सकते हैं।

सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर नहीं हो रहा शासन की गाइड लाइन का पालन
जिले में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना को मामले को देखने के बाद भी आम लोग न तो मास्क का उपयोग कर रहे हैं और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में लगातार एक दूसरे के संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है। सितंबर के 21 दिनों में 289 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। यह अभी तक के महीनों में मिले कोरोना के संक्रमितों में सबसे अधिक हैं। जिले में अप्रैल महीने में 2, मई में 9, जून में 35, जुलाई में 264 और अगस्त महीने में 123 मामले सामने आए थे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि जब लोग मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं करेंगे, कोरोना संक्रमण की चेन तोड़ना मुश्किल है।

