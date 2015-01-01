पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन की सख्ती:रोको टोको अभियान के तहत 47 लोगों के चालान

बल्देवगढ़34 मिनट पहले
नगर में शासन प्रशासन के निर्देश पर रोको टोको अभियान ने फिर से जोर पकड़ लिया है। शनिवार को पुलिस टीम व नगर परिषद के संयुक्त अमले द्वारा पुलिस थाना व पेट्रोल पंप के सामने रोको टोको अभियान के तहत ऐसे बाइक चालकों को रोका और उन्हें टोका जिन्होंने मास्क नहीं लगाया था।

थाना प्रभारी बैजनाथ शर्मा ने बताया कि शनिवार को रोको टोको अभियान के तहत 47 बिना मास्क पहने लोगों के सौ-सौ रुपए की रसीद काटकर समन शुल्क वसूली गई। उन्हें बिना मास्क पहने नहीं निकलने की समझाइश दी गई।

जिससे कोरोना जैसे संक्रमण रोग पर काबू पाया जा सके और अपने व अपने परिवार का बचाव किया जा सके। शर्मा ने बताया कि यह अभियान निरंतर रूप से जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने सभी दुकानदार व अन्य राहगीरों से बिना मास्क पहने घर से बाहर नहीं निकलने की समझाइश भी दी। इस दौरान प्रधान आरक्षक पीआर टेकाम, नगर परिषद से रहीश यादव, दीपक रैकवार, कैलाश चढ़ार मौजूद थे।

