सुरक्षा है जरूरी:टीकमगढ़ में 6 और निवाड़ी में 2 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज, अब तक 57 हजार 999 लोगों की हो चुकी सैंपलिंग

टीकमगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • त्योहारों के दौरान लापरवाही नहीं करें, कोरोना से बचाव करने जारी गाइड लाइन का पालन जरूरी

दीपावली त्याेहार मनाने के दौरान अधिकारियों ने सतर्कता बरतने की अपील की है। शुक्रवार को भी टीकमगढ़ जिले में 6 और निवाड़ी में 2 कोराेना के पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पुष्टि की गई। जिसको लेकर कलेक्टर-एसपी ने लोगों बचाव के लिए जारी गाइड लाइन का करने की बात कही। दरअसल इन दिनों कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। निवाड़ी में बीते दिनों कोरोना के 21 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए थे। शुक्रवार को भी 2 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को चिंहित किया गया। वहीं टीकमगढ़ जिले में भी 6 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों पाए गए। टीकमगढ़ में अब तक 38 हजार 173 और निवाड़ी में 19 हजार 826 लोगों के सैंपलिंग लिए गए थे। जिनमें अब तक टीकमगढ़ में 1042 और निवाड़ी में 491 लोग पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। वहीं टीकमगढ़ में 27 और बाहरी 6 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। निवाड़ी में अब तक दो लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा टीकमगढ़ में 600 और निवाड़ी में 640 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट आना शेष है।

कलेक्टर ने की अपील: टीकमगढ़ कलेक्टर सुभाष कुमार द्विवेदी और निवाड़ी कलेक्टर आशीष भार्गव ने लोगों से अपील की है कि त्योहारों के दौरान लापरवाही नहीं करें, कोरोना से बचाव करने जारी गाइड लाइन का पालन करें। उन्होंने कहा कि त्याेहारों के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव करने मास्क का उपयोग, आपस में दूरी बनाए रखने तथा साबुन एवं पानी से बार-बार हाथ धोने आदि को नहीं भूलें। जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढिलाई भी नहीं होना चाहिए।

दोनों जिलों के एसपी ने व्यवहार परिवर्तन की आवश्यकता
टीकमगढ़ एसपी प्रशांत खरे और निवाड़ी एसपी वाहिनी सिंह ने भी कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए इस समय लोगों को और अधिक सावधान रहने की बात कही है। उन्होंने कहा कि संक्रमण के प्रकरण लगातार पाए जा रहे है। कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के खतरे के बीच त्योहार इत्यादि आने के कारण लोगों में मिलना-जुलना और एकत्रित होना आरंभ हो गया है। शीत ऋतु भी आने को है जिसके कारण वातावरण का तापमान कम हो जाता है और यह वायरस प्रसार के लिए उपयुक्त होता है। ऐसे में व्यवहार परिवर्तन की आवश्यकता को देखते हुए जिले में विभिन्न विभागों के सहयोग से व्यवहार परिवर्तन करने सघन अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

