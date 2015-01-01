पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सभी की प्रार्थना सलामत निकले प्रहलाद:63 घंटे बीते अब भी प्रहलाद तक नहीं पहुंचे , रात 12 बजे भास्कर अपडेट: 7 फीट की टनल बनी, 24 फीट लंबी बनाना होगी

टीकमगढ़/पृथ्वीपुरएक घंटा पहले
पृथ्वीपुर। शुक्रवार की सुबह 6 बजे तक बोरवेल के बराबर करीब 65 फीट का गहरा गड्डा खोदा, इसके बाद मजदूरों ने हाथ से खुदाई शुरू की, जो देर रात तक जारी रही।
  • बोरवेल में फंसा है सैतपुरा का चार साल का बच्चा, कलेक्टर बोले- 4 नवंबर से बच्चे की मूवमेंट नहीं, मैग्नेटिक एलायमेंट के जरिए रेस्क्यू टीम पहुंचेगी प्रहलाद तक

निवाड़ी जिले की पृथ्वीपुर तहसील के सैतपुरा गांव में बोरवेल के अंदर फंसे प्रहलाद को 63 घंटे बाद भी प्रहलाद बाहर नहीं निकला जा सका। उम्मीद की तीसरी रात गुजरने के साथ ही अब लोगों की धड़कनें बढ़ने लगी हैं।

अब तक के रेस्क्यू को देखते हुए लोगों ने सवाल करना भी खड़े कर दिए हैं। बुधवार को सुबह 9 बजे बोरवेल में गिरे प्रहलाद को निकलाने के लिए एनडीईआरएफ और आर्मी के साथ स्थानीय प्रशासन ने रेस्क्यू शुरू किया था। जिसे देखकर लगा कि जल्दी ही प्रहलाद हम सब के बीच हंसता खेलता दिखाई देगा, लेकिन 63 घंटे से अधिक का समय बीत जाने के बाद भी वह अब तक बोरवेल में ही फसा है।

गौरतलब कि शुक्रवार की सुबह 6 बजे तक बोरवेल के बराबर करीब 65 फीट का गहरा गड्डा खोदा जा चुका है। इसके बाद बच्चे तक पहुंचने के लिए 24 फीट लंबी टनल बनाई जाना है। जिसके लिए बीना रिफाइनरी से ड्रिलिंग मशीन बुलाई गई।

इसमें भी कहीं न कहीं लापरवाही देखी गई। जब बोरवेल के बराबर गड्डा खोदे जाने के बाद टनल बनाने के लिए मशीन की जरूरत थी, तो मशीन को पहले से ही क्यों नहीं बुलाया गया, लेकिन गुरुवार की शाम 5.30 बजे बीना से ड्रिलिंग मशीन रवाना हुई, जो देर रात 2 बजे पृथ्वीपुर पहुंची, लेकिन रात में खुदाई नहीं हो सकी।

इसके बाद शुक्रवार को दोपहर 1 बजे से मजदूरों ने हाथ से खुदाई करना शुरू की, जो देर रात तक जारी रही।

ऐसे में बड़ा सवाल यह है कि शुक्रवार को सुबह 6 बजे तक बोरवेल के बराबर 65 फीट का गड्डा होने के बावजूद अंदर टनल बनाने में देरी क्यों हुई। इसका मुख्य जिम्मेदार कौन है...? जब जिम्मेदारों को पता था कि 65 फीट तक की खुदाई होने के बाद टनल बनाने के लिए ड्रिलिंग मशीन की जरूरत होगी, तो पहले से इंतजाम क्यों नहीं किए गए।

सुरंग के रास्ते में पानी झिर से आ रही हैं दिक्कतें

बोरवेल में करीब 59.5 फीट पर प्रहलाद फंसा हुआ है। जिसे बाहर निकालने के लिए करीब 24 फीट लंबी टनल बनाई जाना है। शुक्रवार को सुबह से जब मशीनों से सुरंग बनाने में सफलता नहीं मिली तो दोपहर 1 बजे से मजदूरों ने सुरंग बनाने का काम शुरू किया। रेस्क्यू टीम के अनुसार सुरंग के रास्ते में पानी झिर आने के कारण खुदाई में भी अब दिक्कत आ रही है।

शुक्रवार शाम 7 बजे तक करीब 6 फीट लंबी ही सुरंग खोदी जा सकी। जबकि बोरवेल तक पहुंचने के लिए करीब 23 फीट लंबी सुरंग खोदी जाना है।

तीसरे दिन भी मौके पर नहीं पहुंचे पृथ्वीपुर विधायक

सैतपुरा गांव में बड़ी घटना होने के बावजूद तीसरे दिन भी पृथ्वीपुर विधायक बृजेंद्र सिंह राठौर मौके से नदारद रहे। वहीं इस मामले में जब कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष प्रकाश दांगी से बात की तो उन्होंने कहा कि अगर विधायक मौके पर मौजूद नहीं हैं, तो क्या हुआ।

उनके प्रतिनिधि के रूप में हम और कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता लगातार स्थिति पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं। जबकि शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही एक बार फिर निवाड़ी विधायक अनिल जैन ने मौके पर पहुंचकर अधिकारियों से बच्चे को जल्द से जल्द सही सलामत निकालने की बात कही।

सीएम ने कहा-प्रशासन के प्रयास चल रहे हैं

मुख्यमंत्री चौहान ने कहा पृथ्वीपुर निवाड़ी जिले में एक मासूम बालक गहरे बोरबेल में फंसा हुआ है। प्रशासन के प्रयास लगातार चल रहे हैं, टीमें तैनात हैं ,गड्‌ढा पूरा नीचे खोदा गया है।

अब समानांतर खोदने की काेशिश चल रही है। हम बच्चे को सुरक्षित निकाल पाएं, परम पिता परमात्मा से प्रार्थना करते हैं। वो स्वस्थ्य रहे और हम बच्चे को सकुशल बाहर निकाल पाएं।

ऐसे ऑपरेशन में 72 घंटे का समय लगता है

कलेक्टर आशीष भार्गव ने बताया कि करीब 23-24 फीट लंबी टनल बनाई जाना है। जिसे बनाने में टाइम लगेगा। अभी तक 7 फीट लंबी टनल बन चुकी है। जिसे बचाने जा रहे हैं उसकी सुरक्षा और बचाने जाने वालों की सुरक्षा काे देखते हुए रेस्क्यू किया जा रहा है।

एनडीईआरएफ बोरवेल ऑपरेशन में करीब 72 घंटे का समय लगता है। फिर भी जल्दी से जल्दी काम किया जा रहा है। 4 तारीख के बाद से बच्चे में कोई मूवमेंट नहीं देखा गया है, यह चिंता का विषय है।

