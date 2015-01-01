पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:डंपर का पहिया निकला तो रगड़ से लग गई आग

बड़ागांव धसान26 मिनट पहले
टीकमगढ़-छतरपुर जिले के बड़ागांव धसान नदी पुल के पास बछरावनी इलाके में बुधवार की अलसुबह 4 बजे के दरमियान अचानक एक चलते खाली डंपर में आग लग गई। आग लगने के बाद चलते ट्रक से कूदकर ड्राइवर ने अपनी जान बचाई।

स्थानीय लोगों के मुताबिक आग लगने के बाद भी डंपर कुछ देर तक सड़क पर बिना ड्राइवर के दौड़ता रहा। बुधवार अलसुबह 4 बजे पर हुई इस घटना के बाद टीकमगढ़-सागर मुख्य मार्ग पर तकरीबन एक घंटे तक ट्रैफिक जाम रहा। वहीं डंपर में आग लगते ही आसपास से निकल रहे वाहन चालकों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई।

इस दौरान छतरपुर जिले के घुवारा और बड़ागांव धसान नगर परिषद की दमकल गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। तब तक ट्रक का अगला हिस्सा जलकर खाक हो गया था।

फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार ट्रक का टायर निकल जाने और रगड़ की वजह से हुई स्पार्किंग की वजह से आग लग गई। इंजन में आग लगते ही ट्रक का ड्राइवर नारायण अपनी सूझबूझ के चलते ट्रक से कूद गया और अपनी जान बचाई।

