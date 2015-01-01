पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रखरखाव का अभाव:​​​​​​​प्राचीन धरोहर के चारों ओर लगा कचरे का ढेर, इमारत हो रही बदसूरत

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शहर में स्थित राजमहल की प्राचीन धरोहर रखरखाव के अभाव में धूल खा रही है। प्राचीन इमारत के चारों ओर कचरे ढेर लगे हुए है।

रोजाना यहां सुबह-शाम कचरा फेंका जाता है। जिससे प्राचीन इमारत अब बदसूरत होती जा रही है। प्राचीन धरोहर को सुरक्षित रखने में जिम्मेदार ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

अभी हाल ही में राजमहल की प्राचीन धरोहर को संरक्षित किया गया था, लेकिन सुरक्षा व्यवस्था से दरकिनार किया जा रहा है।

