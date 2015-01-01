पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • After 8 Months In The Nazarbagh Temple, The Ramraja Government Will Be Banned On Rajabheg, Pushya Nakshatra, Entry Into The Ramraja Temple Will Be Banned, Rajbhog, Mahaprasad

राजभोग की शुरुआत:नजरबाग मंदिर में 8 माह बाद लगा रामराजा सरकार को राजभाेग, पुष्य नक्षत्र पर आज रामराजा मंदिर में प्रवेश रहेगा प्रतिबंधित, राजभोग, महाप्रसाद मिलेगा

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ओरछा। धार्मिक एवं पर्यटन नगरी का श्रीरामराजा मंदिर कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते शनिवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र पर बन्द रहेगा, लेकिन जिन श्रृद्धालुओं की राजभोग और महाप्रसाद की पहले बुकिंग हैं, उन्हें मंदिर प्रबंधन द्वारा बाहर काउंटर लगाकर प्रसाद दिया जाएगा। मंदिर व्यावस्थापक तहसीलदार रोहित वर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर मन्दिर प्रबंधन द्वारा शनिवार 7 नवंबर को आम श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शन के श्रीरामराजा मंदिर में प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। जब कि श्रीरामराजा सरकार की पूजा अर्चना और आरती नियमानुसार होगी।

ओरछा रामराजा मंदिर की तर्ज पर शहर के नजरबाग मंदिर में राजभोग की व्यवस्था शुरू की गई थी। बीते वर्षों पहले यहां पर राम नवमीं से राजभोग लगाना शुरूकर दिया गया था, लेकिन कोरोना के चलते यह व्यवस्था सुचारू रूप से नहीं चल सकी।

8 माह बाद फिर से राजभाेग शुरूकर दिया गया। हर दिन दोपहर 12 बजे मंदिर में राजभोग और रात में ब्यारी का प्रसाद लगाया जाता है। इसके लिए शुल्क निर्धारित किया गया। प्रसाद लगने के बाद भोजन सामग्री श्रद्धालु को भेट कर दी जाती है। बड़ी संख्या में शहर के लोग इस व्यवस्था में सहयोग करते हैं।

श्रद्धालुओं के सहयोग से यह पूरा कार्य किया जाता है। मंदिर पर ही राजभोग तैयार किया जाता है। अब हर रोज राम राजा सरकार को राजभाेग लगाया जाएगा। मंदिर के पुजारी सुरेंद्र मोहन द्विवेदी ने बताया कि ओरछा के बाद यहां भी एक नवंबर से भगवान को राजभोग लगाना शुरूकर दिया।

मंदिर में राजभोग के लिए मात्र व्यक्तियों को ही आने की अनुमति देते हैं। मंदिर में साेशल डिस्टेंस और काेविड के नियमों का पालन कराया जा रहा है।

