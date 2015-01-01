पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  Tikamgarh
  • As Soon As The Seat Of Tikamgarh Municipality President Was Unreserved, The Names Of The Contenders In BJP Congress Started Running.

आरक्षण क्या कहते हैं जातिगत समीकरण सूत्रों की मानें तो:टीकमगढ़ नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष की सीट अनारक्षित होते ही भाजपा-कांग्रेस में दावेदारों के नाम चलने लगे

टीकमगढ़23 मिनट पहले
नगरीय निकाय में अध्यक्ष पद का आरक्षण होने के बाद नगर पालिका टीकमगढ़ की सीट अनारक्षित होते ही अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवारों के नामों को लेकर बाजार गर्म दिखाई देने लगा है। सूत्रों की मानें तो कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार को लेकर पूर्व मंत्री यादवेंद्र सिंह के पाले में गेंद है।

ऐसे में उनके करीबी उम्मीदवारों को आशा की किरण दिखाई दे रही है। हालांकि सूत्रों का कहना है कि अगर वर्तमान विधायक राकेश गिरि के परिवार से कोई भी सदस्य चुनाव लड़ता है, तो कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री यादवेंद्र सिंह के बेटे और युवा चेहरे शाश्वत सिंह पर दांव खेल सकती है। इसके अलावा अगर भाजपा ब्राह्मण चेहरे को मैदान में उतारती है, तो कांग्रेस जैन समाज के उम्मीदवार को मौका देगी।

जिसमें जैन समाज से अभय रिंकू भदौरा का नाम सबसे आगे है, जो वर्तमान में किसान कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष भी हैं। साथ ही भाजपा अगर जैन उम्मीदवार को मैदान में उतारती है तो कांग्रेस के ब्राह्मण चेहरे में यादवेंद्र सिंह के करीबी वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी और पूर्व मंडी अध्यक्ष सूर्यप्रकाश मिश्रा, पूर्व पार्षद संजय नायक और कार्यकारी जिलाध्यक्ष गौरव शर्मा पर भराेसा जता सकती है।

साथ ही पिछड़ा वर्ग की रजनी पूनम जायसवाल कांग्रेस के पास एक मात्र चर्चित महिला चेहरा जो कांग्रेस के बैठक में अपनी दावेदारी भी नपा अध्यक्ष के पद के लिए कर चुकी हैं। साथ ही पूर्व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष, पूर्व विधायक और मुख्यमंत्री के करीबी केके श्रीवास्तव के साथ-साथ संगठन में मजबूत पकड़ रखने वाले और सहकार भारती के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष विवेक चतुर्वेदी के अलावा भाजपा के जिला महामंत्री अभिषेक खरे और कांग्रेस से भाजपा में आए राजेंद्र तिवारी का नाम भी फ्रंटलाइन में चल रहा है। वहीं भाजपा अगर युवा चेहरे और 45 साल तक के उम्मीदारवारों को मौका देती है तो मनोज देवलिया, बृजकिशोर तिवारी और भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के करीब और पिछड़ा वर्ग के जीतू सेन को मौका मिल सकता है।

क्या कहते हैं जातिगत समीकरण

सूत्रों की मानें तो इस बार टीकमगढ़ नगर पालिका में जैन समाज के मतदाताओं का वर्चस्व दिखाई देगा। वहीं मुस्लिम, ब्राह्मण और अनुसूचित जाति और जनजाति के मतदाता किंग मेकर की भूमिका में सबसे ज्यादा रहेंगे।

  • जैन समाज : 15 हजार
  • मुस्लिम : 12 हजार
  • ब्राह्मण : 8 हजार 5 सौ
  • अनुसूचित जाति और जनजाति : 25 हजार
  • अन्य समाज के मतदाता : करीब 9 हजार
