सजा:बैंक कर्मचारी ने पत्नी, बेटे और अपने खाते में डाली थी 14 लाख की राशि, 20 साल बाद 11 साल की जेल

टीकमगढ़2 घंटे पहले
मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट ने जिला सहकारी बैंक मार्यादित के पूर्व कर्मचारी को 11 साल के सश्रम कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। आरोपी बैंक कर्मचारी ने वर्ष 1989 से 1999 के बीच लाखों रुपए का गबन किया था। इस मामले में पहली बार कोर्ट ने 10 साल में आरोपी को विभिन्न धाराओं में सुनाई गई सजा काे पृथक-पृथक भुगताए जाने का आदेश प्रदान किया है।

मीडिया सेल प्रभारी एनपी पटेल ने बताया कि जिला सहकारी बैंक मर्यादित के पूर्व कर्मचारी राजेंद्र प्रसाद श्रीवास्तव उम्र 75 वर्ष निवासी जेल रोड ने बैंक के कर्मचारी के रूप में बैंक में प्राप्त खातेदारों की रकम को उनके खाते में एंट्री न कर एवं कुछ जगह गलत एंट्री कर बेइमानी से अपने उपयोग के लिए परिवर्तित किया था। आरोपी द्वारा पदीय कर्तव्यों का दुरुपयोग करते हुए पासिंग ऑफिसर होने के कारण बैंक शाखा में प्राप्त राशियों की प्रविष्टियां रोकड़ बहीखाता में नहीं की गई।

खातेदारों से छलपूर्वक प्राप्त राशि 14 लाख 57 हजार की राशि अपने स्वयं, पत्नी व बेटे जितेंद्र कुमार के खातों में दर्शायी गई। आरोपी के उक्त कृत्य की सूचना तत्कालीन शाखा प्रबंधक आरके जैन द्वारा थाना कोतवाली में 20 मार्च 2000 को दी गई। जिस पर आरोपी बैंक कर्मचारी पर विभिन्न धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया गया। विवेचना के दौरान कोर्ट में चालान पेश किया गया।

कोर्ट द्वारा विचारण के बाद आरोपी राजेंद्र श्रीवास्वत को धारा 409 में तीन साल की सजा, धारा 467 में तीन साल की सजा, धारा 468 में दो साल की सजा, धारा 471 में तीन साल की सजा सुनाई गई। कोर्ट द्वारा निर्णय लिया गया कि आरोपी द्वारा किए गए कृत्यों में सिल सिलेबार और दीर्घावधि में कृत्य किए गए है। कूटरचना व कूटरचित दस्तावेजों का प्रयोग मुख्य रूप से गबन के लिए किया गया है।

इस परिस्थिति को देखते हुए कारावास की सजाएं एक के बाद एक भुगताई जाए। इस प्रकार मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट टीकमगढ़ द्वारा घोषित अपने निर्णयानुसार गबन के बीस वर्ष पुराने मामले में आरोपी राजेंद्र प्रसाद को कुल 11 साल के सश्रम कारावास से दंडित किया है। इस मामले की पैरवी सहायक जिला अभियोजन अधिकारी प्रमोद कुमार राय ने की है।

