कार्यशाला आयोजित:सीई ने अधिकारियों को लगाई फटकार, कहा- बैठने से काम नहीं चलेगा काम करना होगा, विद्युत वितरण कंपनी कार्यालय में बैठककर सीई ने अधिकारियों को दिए दिशा-निर्देश

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
कलेक्टोरेट रोड स्थित पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी कार्यालय में शुक्रवार को सागर से आए सीई केएल वर्मा ने कार्यशाला के दौरान बैठक ली। इस दौरान उन्होंने जिले के आला अधिकारियों को सख्त निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कर्मचारियों को फटकार लगाई कि बैठने से काम नहीं चलेगा। नौकरी कर रहे हो तो काम जरूर करना पड़ेगा।

विद्युत कंपनी द्वारा रिकवरी की जा रही है। जिसको लेकर सागर सीई केएल वर्मा एक दिवसीय दौरे पर रहे। विद्युत अधिकारियों से चर्चा कर दोपहर 2 बजे जिले के आला अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों की कार्यशाला आयोजित की गई।

जिसमें मीटर रीडर से लेकर वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी शामिल हुए। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रत्येक कर्मचारी की जानकारी ली। उनके द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्य के बारे में जाना है। जिले में सही कार्य नहीं होने पर उन्होंने नाराजगी व्यक्त की।

सीई वर्मा ने कहा कि सभी को वेतन मिलती है। वेतन ले रहे हो तो काम भी करना होगा। बैठने से काम नहीं चलेगा। प्रत्येक कर्मचारी अपना काम करें। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में क्या चल रहा है। इसकी मुझे पूरी जानकारी है। अगर आप लोग काम नहीं कर पा रहे हो तो यह आपकी कमी है।

अधिकारियों को दी हिदायत कहा-अब होगी कार्रवाई

उपभोक्ताओं की समस्याएं मौके पर ही निपटाएं

सीई ने सख्त निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि उपभोक्ताओं की समस्याओं को नजरअंदाज नहीं करें। उनकी जो समस्याएं तुरंत मौके पर ही निपटाए। किसी को नाजायज परेशानी न हो। अगर शिकायत मिली तो संबंधित कर्मचारियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि लंबे अंतराल में राशि जमा नहीं करने वाले बकायादारों से राशि जरूर वसूलें। इसके लिए जो भी करना पड़े करें, लेकिन किसी को परेशानी आनी नहीं चाहिए। इसके लिए छोटे बकायादारों से राशि वसूलकर खानापूर्ति नहीं की जानी चाहिए।

