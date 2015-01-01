पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समय-सीमा पत्रों की समीक्षा बैठक:खुले पड़े नलकूपों का भराव करके पंचायत से ले प्रमाण पत्र : कलेक्टर

टीकमगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • जन-शिकायत निवारण शिविर दिए निर्देश

कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में सोमवार को समय-सीमा पत्रों की समीक्षा बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसकी अध्यक्षता कलेक्टर सुभाष कुमार द्विवेदी ने की।

कलेक्टर ने समय सीमा के पत्रों, वरिष्ठ कार्यालयों से आने वाले पत्रों, सीएम हेल्पलाइन तथा हितग्राही मूलक योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को संवेदनशीलता के साथ जन समस्याओं का निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर द्विवेदी ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि वे अनुपयोगी, खुले पड़े नलकूपों का आगामी तीन दिवस में अपने अधीनस्थ अमले यथा सचिव ग्राम पंचायत, वार्ड प्रभारी, पटवारी, ग्रामीण कृषि विकास विस्तार अधिकारी, हैण्ड पम्प मैकेनिक, उपयंत्री, लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग के माध्यम से ग्रामवार, नगरीय निकायवार सर्वे करायें।

सर्वे कराकर अनुपयोगी, खुले पड़े नलकूपों को मिट्टी, बालू, बोल्डर, गिट्टी, ड्रिल कटिंग से पूर्ण गहराई में सतह तक भराव किया जाए। साथ ही इस आशय का प्रमाण पत्र प्रस्तुत करें कि आपके क्षेत्रांतर्गत कोई भी खुला नलकूप बिना भराब के शेष नहीं है।

बैठक द्विवेदी ने निर्देश दिए कि जिले में प्रति माह प्रत्येक बुधवार को ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर जन-शिकायत निवारण शिविरों का आयोजन जनपद पंचायतवार किया जाए। इन शिविरों में जिला पंचायत सीईओ एवं समस्त जिला अधिकारी स्वयं उपस्थित होकर प्राप्त होने वाले आवेदनों का निराकरण कराएं।

साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में खाद-बीज की पर्याप्त उपलब्धता रहे। सभी संबंधित विभागों को निर्देशित किया कि इसकी सतत माॅनीटरिंग की जाए। कहीं से भी इसकी शिकायत प्राप्त होने पर दोषियों के विरूद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए।

