वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग:मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा-दीपावली पर्व पर देशी पटाखे जलाएं

टीकमगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कानून व्यवस्था सहित अवैध कामों पर कार्रवाई दिए सख्त आदेश

भोपाल मंत्रालय से वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जिले के आला अधिकारियों को कानून व्यवस्था सहित विभिन्न विषयों पर चर्चा करके निर्देश दिए है। इसके तहत टीकमगढ़ जिले से कलेक्टोरेट एनआईसी कक्ष में कलेक्टर सुभाष कुमार द्विवेदी, एसपी प्रशांत खरे सहित संबंधित अधिकारी वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से बैठक में शामिल हुए। बैठक में सीएम चौहान ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि धान के पर्याप्त उपार्जन केंद्र बनाए। मप्र से बाहर की धान नहीं खरीदना है। ये सीमावर्ती जिले के प्रशासनिक अधिकारी इस कार्य को प्राथमिकता दें। उन्होंने कहा कि राशन माफिया के खिलाफ दोषी पाए जाने पर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई करें। उन्होंने कहा कि राशन वितरण पात्रता पर्ची वितरण की सतत माॅनिटरिंग करें। सुशासन के लिए कानून व्यवस्था बनी रहे। कानून व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने वाले दोषी सफेदपोश माफिया को नहीं बख्शा जाए, चिन्हित कर कार्रवाई करें। मुख्यमंत्री चौहान ने कहा कि दीपावली पर्व पर देशी पटाखे जलाएं। दीपावली के बाद दोज पर मेले होते हैं, उनमें सुरक्षा एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस बना रहे। रेत के अवैध उत्खनन को रोकना है। ठगी के मामलों पर कार्रवाई करने निर्देश दिए। साथ ही लोगों की जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ करने वालों के विरूद्ध पुलिस, खाद्य एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारी जांच कर कार्रवाई करें। इस अवसर जिला पंचायत सीईओ एसके मालीवीय, एडीएम आईजे खलको, एसडीएम बल्देवगढ़ संजय जैन, डिप्टी कलेक्टर एमके प्रजापति, विकास आनंद, हर्षल पंचोली, उपायुक्त सहकारिता एसपी कौशिक, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. ओपी अनुरागी सहित संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

