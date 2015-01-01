पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकमगढ़ में मौसम:दूसरे दिन भी छाए रहे बादल, रात के तापमान में 3 डिग्री की बढ़त

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • जिला अस्पताल में मरीजों की संख्या इन दिनों 600 से ऊपर चल रही है

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते टीकमगढ़ में शनिवार को दूसरे दिन भी आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। शाम को ठंडी हवा चलती रही। जिससे मौसम में ठंडक घुली रही । आसमान में छाए बादल का असर यह रहा कि शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान में 1 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री की बढ़त रही।

शनिवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान में 23.6 और न्यूनतम 16.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इसके एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को हुई बूंदाबांदी के बाद दिन का अधिकतम तापमान में 22.6 डिग्री पहुंच गया था। मौसम में लगातार उतार-चढ़ाव का असर लोगों की सेहत पर भी पड़ रहा है। जिसके चलते जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी इन दिनों 600 से ऊपर चल रही है।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अरब सागर से आ रही नमी का असर शनिवार को देखा गया। नोडल अधिकारी एके श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार शनिवार से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से कहीं-कहीं बारिश की संभावना बनेगी। दिन के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। रविवार को भी बादल छाए रहेंगे। धूप निकलना भी मुश्किल है। 16 दिसंबर के बाद आसमान साफ होने के बाद ठंड बढ़ने के आसार है।

10-11 प्रति किमी घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा बही

मौसम में बदलाव के साथ ही शनिवार को हवा की गति भी बढ़ गई। 10-11 प्रति किमी घंटे की रफ्तार से पूर्वोत्तर से हवा बही। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार जिले में तेज बारिश की उम्मीद नहीं है, लेकिन हल्की बारिश व बूंदाबांदी जरूरी होगी। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ मध्य और ऊपरी क्षोभ मंडल की पछुआ पवनों के बीच एक ट्रफ बनाते हुए सक्रिय है। वहीं, दक्षिण-पूर्वी अरब सागर में निम्न दाब क्षेत्र बना हुआ है। इससे मौसम में ये बदलाव दिख रहा है। जिसका असर आने वाले दिनों में देखने को मिलेगा।

आने वाले दिनों में भी छाए रहेंगे बादल

क्षेत्र में पिछले 2 दिन से बादल छाए हुए हैं। शनिवार को दिनभर घने बादल छाए रहे। बादल छाने से दिनभर उमस बनी रही। किसानों का कहना है कि अगर बारिश होती है तो गेहूं की फसल को फायदा होगा,लेकिन ओलावृष्टि होती है तो चने की फसल में इल्ली बढ़ सकती है। श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि बादल छटने के साथ ही दिन और रात के तापमान में गिरावट आना शुरू हो जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि तापमान में गिरावट आने के बाद ही गेहूं की फसल को फायदा मिलेगा।

