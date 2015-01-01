पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:उत्तर और पूर्वी हवा चलने से दिन और रात में बढ़ी ठंडक

टीकमगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • आने वाले दिनों में अब तेजी से तापमान में गिरावट होगी

लगातार उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्वी हवा चलने से रात के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो आने वाले दो दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में और गिरावट देखने मिलेगी। सोमवार का अधिकतम तापमान 27.0 और न्यूनतम 9.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। मंगलवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान में 1.2 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी के साथ 28.2 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट होगी। मौसम में अब काफी बदलाव दिखाई देने लगा है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्वी हवाएं लगातार चलने लगीं। मंगलवार को भी दिनभर आसमान में धूप खिली रही और सर्द हवाएं लगातार चलती रही। इससे दिन में ठंड बढ़ गई और लोगों को इससे बचने के लिए गर्म कपड़ों का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ रहा है। यहां अब तक चल रहे पंखे भी घरों में अब बंद हो चुके हैं। सर्दी ने जिले में पूरी तरह से जोर पकड़ लिया है, जो कि तेजी से बढ़ती जा रही है।

तेजी से गिरेगा तापमान

मौसम विभाग के नोडल अधिकारी एके श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में अब तेजी से तापमान में गिरावट देखने को मिलेगी। इसका कारण उत्तर दिशा से हवा चल रही है इसलिए रात के तापमान को यह ज्यादा प्रभावित करेंगी।

न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक आ जाएगा। जबकि अधिकतम तापमान जो अभी 25 डिग्री से 30 पर रहेगा। उसमें भी दो से तीन डिग्री तक की गिरावट देखी जाएगी।

