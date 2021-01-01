पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:11 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चली ठंडी हवा से ठिठुरन बढ़ी

टीकमगढ़2 घंटे पहले
शहर में माैसम के तेवर अचानक बदल गए। सोमवार काे दिन में पारा 23.2 डिग्री पार पहुंच गया। ऐसा 24 घंटे के अंतराल से हुआ। रात के तापमान में भी 0.6 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। सुबह 8 से शाम 5.30 बजे तक 6 घंटे में हवा की रफ्तार 6 बार बदली। इस दाैरान दाेपहर 1.30 बजे व शाम 4 बजे सबसे तेज 11 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चली।

माैसम विभाग के नोडल एके श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार दिन के तापमान में लगातार गिरावट हो रही है। रविवार के मुकाबले सोमवार को दिन के तापमान में 1.2 डिग्री की कमी आई। इससे पहले 24 जनवरी काे दिन का तापमान 24.4 डिग्री पार पहुंचा था। धूप निकलने से दिन में पारे की चाल भी तेज थी। रात का तापमान 10.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था, जो 24 घंटे बाद 10.0 डिग्री पर उतर आया। वहीं सर्द हवा चलने से लोगों को ठिठुरन भरी सर्दी का अहसास हुआ। उत्तरी हवाओं से जिले में एक बार फिर से सर्दी बढ़ी। सोमवार को सुबह 9 बजे तक घना कोहरा रहा। वहीं सुबह 7 बजे घने कोहने के चलते दृश्यता 50 मीटर रही। इसके बाद धूप निकलते ही धीरे-धीरे कोहरा छटता चला गया। घना कोहरा होने के कारण वाहनों को हैडलाइट जलाकर चलना पड़ा।

चना व मटर की फसल में लग रही इल्ली, दवा का करें छिड़काव
आने वाले 2 दिनों के बाद आसमान में आंशिक बादल छाए रहेंगे। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 23-24 डिसे के आसपास तथा रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 6-8 डिसे के आसपास रहने की संभावना है। हवा की औसत गति 7 से 11 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा रहेगी। उपसंचालक कृषि एसके श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि सरसों की फसल में मांहू की सक्रीयता में वृद्धि हो सकती है। इसलिए किसान फसल का निरीक्षण कर बचाव के लिए फिप्रोनिल 5 एससी दवा का 1.0 मिली लीटर मात्रा प्रति लीटर पानी में घोल बनाकर छिड़काव करें। चना तथा मटर की फसल में इल्ली की सक्रीयता देखी जा रही है इसलिए किसान फसल का निरीक्षण करें तथा एक पौधे पर जब 2 से 3 इल्लियां दिखाई देने लगें, तो इसके नियंत्रण के लिए फ्लूबेंडीमाइट 39-35 एससी दवा की 100 ग्राम अथवा इमामेक्टिन बैन्जोएट 5 एसजी 250 ग्राम मात्रा प्रति हेक्टेयर के हिसाब से छिड़काव करें।

बच्चों और बुजुर्गों का रखें ध्यान
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अमित चौधरी का कहना है कि जिस तरह से मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव देखने को मिल रहा है। उसे देखते हुए इस मौसम में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों का विशेष ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है। उन्हांेने बताया कि ठंड को देखते हुए हार्ट के मरीज बिना गर्म कपड़ों के बाहर न निकलें।

