मौसम:बारिश से दिन का तापमान 8.4 डिग्री नीचे आया, फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद, ज्यादा सिंचाई की नहीं पड़ेगी जरूरत

टीकमगढ़2 घंटे पहले
मौसम ने शुक्रवार को करवट लेकर खुशनुमा माहौल बना दिया है। शुक्रवार को सुबह से आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। वहीं शाम होते-होते रिमझिम बारिश ने मौसम में ठंडक घोल दी। वहीं इस सीजन की दूसरी मावठ से जिले के किसानों के चेहरे खिल गए हैं। रिमझिम बारिश से तापमान में कमी आई और लोगों को ठंडक का अहसास भी हुआ।

तापमान में कमी आने से किसानों के चेहरे पर रौनक आई है। शुक्रवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22.6 और न्यूनतम 13.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जबकि गुरुवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान में 31.0 और न्यूनतम 13.5 डिग्री था। शुक्रवार को मौसम में हुए परिवर्तन से गेहूं की फसल को फायदा होगा।

किसानों को सिंचाई भी कम करना होगी। अभी यह हाल थे कि दिन में हो रही गर्मी के कारण किसान लगातार खेतों की सिंचाई में व्यस्त थे। दिन के तापमान में आई कमी से फसलों को फायदा होगा साथ ही आम लोगों को भी दिन की उमस भरी गर्मी से राहत मिलेगी।

जिले में 90 फीसदी बोवनी, गेहूं का लक्ष्य 2 लाख 3 हजार हेक्टेयर

कृषि विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जिलेभर में इस बार 2 लाख 39 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में बोवनी का लक्ष्य है। करीब 90 फीसदी से अधिक बोवनी हो चुकी है। जिले में गेहूं का लक्ष्य 2 लाख 3 हजार हेक्टेयर रखा गया है। शुक्रवार को जिले भर में मावठ गिरने से किसानों को काफी राहत मिलेगी। इसके पहले 18 नवंबर को भी मावठ गिरी थी। तब तक जिले में 50 फीसदी ही बोवनी हुई थी। अब जिलेभर में करीब 90 फीसदी बोवनी होने से किसानों की गेहूं की फसल को इसका काफी फायदा होगा।

24 घंटे में गरज के साथ हो सकती है बारिश
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आने वाले 24 घंटों के दौरान कहीं-कहीं गरज चमक के साथ वर्षा होगी तथा आसमान में बादल छाए रहेंगे। ऐसे में किसान फसलों में दवा छिड़काव तथा सिंचाई का काम न करें। विभाग के नोडल अधिकारी एके श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि गरज चमक के साथ बारिश होने तथा आसमान में बादलों के चलते सुबह के समय कोहरा हो सकता है।

24 घंटे के बाद दिन के अधिकतम तापमान में 4-5 डिसे तथा रात के न्यूनतम तापमान में 5 डिसे के आसपास की गिरावट देखने को मिलेगी। हवा की औसत गति 6 से 12 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा होगी। किसान चना की फसल का निरीक्षण करें तथा खेत में 20 फीट की दूरी पर टी टाइप खूंटी लगा दें एवं प्रकाश या फेरोमेन प्रपंच का प्रयोग करें।

