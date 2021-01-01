पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:शीतलहर चलने से दिन के तापमान में आई 2.40 की गिरावट, न्यूनतम पारा 4.4 डिग्री

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • सुबह से छाया रहा घना कोहर, दृश्यता रही 20 मीटर, आने वाले 24 घंटे राहत के आसार नहीं

कश्मीर में हो रही बर्फबारी से अंचल में सर्दी का प्रकोप बढ़ गया है। शुक्रवार को दिन के समय 8 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से चली शीत लहर ने शहरवासियों की कंपकंपी छुड़वा दी। स्थिति यह रही कि दोपहर के समय गुनगुनी धूप खिलने के बाद हवाओं की वजह से लोगों को बहुत ज्यादा राहत नहीं मिली। वहीं सुबह से छाए घने कोहरे के चलते सुबह 8 बजे दृश्यता 20 मीटर रही। ऐसे में वाहन चालकों को सुबह से लाइट जलाकर वाहन चलाना पड़े।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बर्फ से ढंके पहाड़ों से टकराकर आ रही उत्तरी हवा के चलते एक बार फिर कड़ाके की ठंड का दौर शुरु हो गया है। शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम पारा 0.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे लुढ़ककर 4.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। वहीं अधिकतम पारा 2.4 डिग्री गिरकर 20.2 डिग्री पर आ गया। दिन के समय चली ठंडी हवा की वजह से लोग पूरी तरह से गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे हुए नजर आए। वहीं सूरज ढलते ही लोग अलाव के सहारे बैठ गए।

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो हवा का रुख उत्तरी है। हालांकि अभी कोई नया सिस्टम सक्रिय नहीं हुआ है, इससे सीधे उत्तरी हवाएं आ रही है। इस कारण लोगों को रात के समय राहत नहीं मिलेगी। वहीं दोपहर में भी धूप खिलने के बाद लोगों को राहत नहीं रही। कृषि विभाग के उपसंचालक डॉ. एसके श्रीवास्तव के मुताबिक किसान फसलों का जायजा लेते रहें। इस समय कुछ क्षेत्रों में चने की फसल में इल्ली देखने को मिल रही हैं। मौसम खुला देखकर किसान दवा का छिड़काव कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा ठंड अच्छी होने से गेहूं की फसल को काफी फायदा होगा।

तेज ठंड में खुद का बचाव करना चाहिए: डॉक्टर जैन
डॉ. अजीत जैन ने बताया कि तेज सर्दी को लेकर हार्ट अटैक और सर्दी बुखार की मामले बढ़ जाते हैं। इसलिए तेज ठंड की स्थिति में खुद का बचाव करना चाहिए। इसके लिए शरीर गर्म कपड़ों से ढककर रखना चाहिए। तेज ठंड के संपर्क में अधिक देर तक आने पर स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत असर पड़ता है। खासकर बुजुर्ग और गर्भवती महिलाओं का विशेष ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है।

आगे क्या: 24 घंटे चलेगी शीतलहर
मौसम विभाग के एके श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि उत्तर में हो रही बर्फबारी का असर देखने को मिल रहा है। वहां से तेज गति करीब 10 से 12 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तारी से बर्फीली हवा चल रही है। इसके चलते तेज ठंड शुरू हुई है। आगामी 24 घंटे भी शुष्क और तेज हवाएं चलती रहेंगी। इससे मौसम ठंडा बना रहेगा।

