मांग:कोविड 19 में कार्यरत अस्थाई स्वास्थ कर्मचारियों को स्थाई करने की मांग

टीकमगढ़3 घंटे पहले
कोविड-19 स्वास्थ्य संगठन के कर्मचारियों ने गुरुवार को कलेक्टोरेट कार्यालय पहुंचकर प्रभारी सीएमएचओ को ज्ञापन सौंपा। कर्मचारियों की मांग है कि कोरोना वारियर्स की ओर से सेवा दे रहे कर्मचारियों में से 50 फीसदी कर्मचारियों को हटा दिया गया है। जिन्हें पुन: जोड़ा जाए। वापस नहीं करने पर कार्य बंद कर अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल करेंगे।

दरअसल कोरोना महामारी के चलते राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन मप्र द्वारा अस्थाई पदों की भर्ती की गई थी। जिसमें एएनएम, फार्मासिस्ट और डॉक्टरों की भर्ती की गई थी। प्रदेश महासचिव अनिल विश्वकर्मा ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी कोविड-19 महामारी की रोकथाम, नियंत्रण उपचार के लिए पूरे मप्र में विगत 5 महीनों से लगातार अस्थाई पदों पर कार्यरत हैं। जिला उपाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मी राजपूत ने कहा कि विगत 4-5 महीनों से जान जोखिम में डालकर कोविड-19 के संदिग्ध एवं पॉजिटिव मरीजों के सीधे संपर्क रहते हुए इलाज करते रहे हैं। जिस पर सभी अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को नियमित किया जाए।

जिससे मरीजाें का अच्छे से इलाज किया जा सके। साथ ही 27 अक्टूबर से पूर्व कार्यरत एएनएम और फार्मासिस्ट को हटा दिया गया है। बाकी कोरोना वारियर्स को भी 50 फीसदी घटा दिया गया है। जिन्हें फिर से रखा जाए। इस दौरान रविंद्र अवस्थी, चंद्रपाल, नीरज आदि कर्मचारी शामिल थे।

