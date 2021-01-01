पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्थानांतरण करने के प्रस्ताव भेजे:जिला अभियोजन अधिकारी ने शासन को किया गुमराह, निवाड़ी जिला होते हुए तहसील बताया

टीकमगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारियों के स्थानांतरण करने के प्रस्ताव भेजे

टीकमगढ़ के जिला अभियोजन अधिकारी ने शासन को गुमराह करते हुए सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारियों के स्थानांतरण करने के प्रस्ताव भेजे। जिसमें उन्होंने टीकमगढ़ से निवाड़ी जिले में स्थानांतरण करने के लिए शासन को गुमराह करते हुए निवाड़ी को जिला होते हुए भी मात्र तहसील बताया। इस मामले में जब आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता ओमप्रकाश प्रजापति ने इसकी शिकायत संचालक लोक अभियोजन विभाग से की, साथ ही इसकी प्रतिलिपी अन्य विभागों को भी भेजी।

जिसमें प्रजापति ने आरोप लगाया कि मप्र शासन ने गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर 1 अक्टूबर 2018 को टीकमगढ़ जिले से निवाड़ी को पृथक कर स्वतंत्र जिला बनाया है। जिसमें कलेक्टर और पुलिस अधीक्षक भी कार्यरत हैं।

बावजूद इसके जिला अभियोजन अधिकारी टीकमगढ़ द्वारा निवासी जिले को एक मात्र तहसील मानते हुए अवैधानिक तरीके से जानबूझकार आंतरिक पदस्थापना के लिए अधिकारी कर्मचारियों को निवाड़ी पदस्थ किए जाने के लिए प्रस्ताव विभाग को भेजे। जबकि अभियोजन विभाग पूर्ण रूप से राज्य शासन के अधीन होने से एक जिले से दूसरे जिले में स्थापना का अधिकार मात्र राज्य शासन को है।

जिला अभियोजन अधिकारी टीकमगढ़ द्वारा विभाग प्रमुख को गुमराह करके राज्य शासन के अधिकार क्षेत्र में प्रत्यक्ष हस्तक्षेप किया जा रहा है। जो गलत है। शिकायत को संज्ञान में लेते हुए मप्र शासन विधि और विधायी कार्य विभाग भोपाल के अतिरिक्त सचिव एसपी शुक्ला ने विधि के खिलाफ आदेश निरस्त करने के निर्देश दिए है। 19 जनवरी 2021 को इस मामले में अतिरिक्त सचिव ने पत्र जानकारी किया है।

पूरा काम टीकमगढ़ जिले से ही संचालित है

इस मामले में जिला अभियोजन अधिकारी आरसी चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि इस समय निवाड़ी जिले में जिला सत्र न्यायधीश नहीं बैठते हैं। इसलिए अभी पूरा काम टीकमगढ़ जिले से ही संचालित है। निवाड़ी अभी सिर्फ राजस्व जिला बना है, न कि सिविल जिला। इसलिए प्रस्ताव में निवाड़ी को तहसील लिखा।

