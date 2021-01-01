पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन परीक्षा:साॅफ्टवेयर क्रेश होने से इलेक्ट्रीशियन ट्रेड का पेपर नहीं हुआ अपलोड, परीक्षा टाली

टीकमगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • एक बार फिर से गड़बड़ी, तीन घंटे इंतजार के बाद बिना पेपर दिए ही लौटे विद्यार्थी

नेशनल काउंसिल ऑफ वोकेशनल ट्रेनिंग (एनसीवीटी) की परीक्षा देशभर में पहली बार एक साथ कराने की तकनीक लगातार फेल हो रही है। मंगलवार को सुबह कौशल विकास एवं औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (आईटीआई) में डीजीटी से पेपर अपलाेड नहीं हुआ।

इस कारण जिला मुख्यालय स्थित सरकारी आईटीआई पहुंचे स्टूडेंट्स इलेक्ट्रीशियन का पेपर नहीं दे सके। डीजीटी (डायरेक्टाेरेट जनरल ऑफ ट्रेनिंग) का सर्वर ठप हाेने से पेपर अपलाेड नहीं हो रहे हैं। जिससे मंगलवार को एक बार फिर से बच्चे तीन घंटे के इंतजार के बाद बिना पेपर दिए ही निराश लौट गए। वहीं दोपहर की शिफ्ट में कुछ समस्या आई, लेकिन परीक्षा संचालित हो गई।

इसके पहले 28 व 29 जनवरी को सर्वर पूरी तरह से ठप होने के कारण भी छात्र परीक्षा नहीं दे पाए थे। सूत्रों की मानें तो 28 व 29 को हुई परीक्षा को डीजीटी द्वारा मॉक टेस्ट का नाम देकर छात्रों के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ किया।

ऑनलाइन परीक्षा के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पर सेंटर

जिले की सभी आईटीआई के छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। सरकारी आईटीआई में बनाए गए परीक्षा केंद्र में प्राइवेट और सरकारी आईटीआई के छात्र परीक्षा देंगे। आईटीआई की वार्षिक परीक्षा कोरोना के कारण जून में नहीं हो सकी थी। अब केंद्रीय कौशल विकास और उद्यमिता मंत्रालय के निर्देश पर छात्रों की ऑनलाइन परीक्षाएं ली जा रही हैं, जबकि प्रैक्टिकल पहले ही हो चुके हैं। परीक्षा केंद्र पर कोविड नियमों का सख्ती से पालन आईटीआई प्रशासन करवा रहा है।

औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान में परीक्षा के लिए तैयारी की थी

पहली बार केंद्र सरकार ने देश भर में एक साथ एनसीवीटी की परीक्षा ऑनलाइन कराने के निर्देश दिए। मंगलवार काे कौशल विकास एवं औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (आईटीआई) में डीजीटी से पेपर अपलाेड नहीं हुआ। तकनीकी एक्सपर्ट वेबसाइट पर लाेड अधिक हाेने का कारण बता रहे हैं। आईटीआई में परीक्षा के लिए पहले से सभी तैयारी की थी, लेकिन डीजीटी से सर्वर के कारण पेपर अपलाेड होने में दिक्कत हो रही है।

- विजय प्रताप सिंह, प्राचार्य आईटीआई

सुबह की शिफ्ट में स्टूडेंट्स को नहीं दिखे पेपर

आईटीआई में परीक्षा की तैयारी पिछले 10 से चल रही थी। कोविड नियमों के अनुसार कंप्यूटर लगाए। एक बार में 60 छात्र परीक्षा दे रहे हैं। वहीं दो शिफ्टों में परीक्षा चल रही है। मंगलवार को स्टूडेंट्स पहुंचे आईडी लाॅगिन की, लेकिन प्रश्नपत्र नहीं दिखे। प्राचार्य और टीओ के प्रयास हाेने के बाद भी तकनीकी समस्या हल नहीं हुई।

छात्र बलराम अहिरवार, अरविंद्र यादव, अबरार खान व आशीष सोनी सहित कई छात्रों ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन परीक्षा का फार्मूला लगातार फेल हो रहा है। इसके पहले हमारी परीक्षा मप्र शासन के अंतर्गत होती थी, तो सुचारू रूप से ऑनलाइन परीक्षा होती थी, लेकिन इस बार पूरे देश में डीजीटी द्वारा ऑनलाइन परीक्षा करवाई जा रही है। जो कि 100 फीसदी विफल रही है।

इंदौर में प्राइवेट जॉब कर रहे अरविंद राय ने बताया कि सैकड़ों किमी दूर से परीक्षा देने आए हैं। ऐसे में सर्वर क्रेश होने के कारण काफी नुकसान हुआ है। वहीं कंपनी से भी हमें बार-बार छुट्टी नहीं मिलती। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे कई छात्र जो बाहर से आकर परीक्षा दे रहे हैं, वह परेशान हैं।

