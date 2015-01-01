पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान परेशान:राशि जमा करने पर भी न पशुओं का बीमा हुआ, न ही क्लेम मिला

टीकमगढ़38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रीमियम राशि में पशु चिकित्सक ने की धोखाधड़ी

किसानों ने अपने पशुओं का बीमा पशु अस्पताल से कराया, लेकिन उन्हें बीमा का क्लेम ही नहीं मिला। लंबा समय बीत जाने के बाद जब इस मामले में हितग्राहियों ने जानकारी ली तो उनके होश उड़ गए, क्योंकि प्रीमियम राशि जमा करने के बाद संबंधित डॉक्टर ने उनके साथ धोखाधड़ी की है।

जब लंबा इंतजार करने के बाद भी हितग्राहियों को बीमा क्लेम की राशि नहीं मिली, तो इस संबंध में पशु चिकित्सक बैनी अहिरवार के खिलाफ सीएम हेल्प लाइन 181 पर शिकायत की गई। शिकायत के बाद भी अब तक किसी प्रकार की जांच नहीं हो पाई और न ही हितग्राहियाें को न्याय मिला।

सूत्रों की मानें तो पशु चिकित्सक अहिरवार की धोखाधड़ी की शिकायत मिलने के बाद भोपाल से पशु विभाग के डॉयरेक्टर ने जिले के उपसंचालक को पत्र लिखकर जांच प्रतिवेदन मांगा है। साथ ही पत्र में साफ कहा गया है कि अगर जांच में पशु चिकित्सक गलत पाए जाते हैं, तो उनकी वेतन से एक-एक रुपए का हिसाब करके हितग्राहियों के नुकसान की भरपाई की जाए।

गौरतलब है कि किसानों के लिए पशु और खेती ही उनकी कमाई का एकमात्र जरिया होता है। किसान फसल को किसी भी प्राकृतिक आपदा से होने वाले नुकसान से बचने के लिए बीमा करवाता है, लेकिन कई बार खेती-किसानी का आधार माने जाने वाले पशुधन के बीमा के बारे में सोचते तक नहीं। बीमारी, मौसम या दुर्घटना से होने वाली पशु की मौत से एक किसान को काफी नुकसान होता है।

ऐसे में पशु की मौत से होने वाले नुकसान की भरपाई नहीं हो पाती है। इन समस्याओं से नुकसान खा चुके कुछ हितग्राहियों ने पूर्व में योजना के तहत पशुओं का बीमा करवाया था, लेकिन पशुओं के बीमा प्रीमियम की राशि पशु चिकित्सक ने हड़प ली और पशुओं का बीमा ही नहीं कराया। अब हितग्राही बीमा क्लेम पाने के लिए चक्कर काट रहे हैं।

डॉयरेक्टर ने मांगा जांच प्रतिवेदन

इस संबंध में उप संचालक व्हीके पटेल का कहना है कि डॉक्टर के खिलाफ हुई शिकायतों का जांच प्रतिवेदन डॉयरेक्टर ने मांगा है। साथ ही निर्देशित किया गया है कि अगर पशु चिकित्सक की गलती सामने आती है, तो हितग्राहियों को एक-एक रुपए बैनी अहिरवार की वेतन से काटकर भुगतान किया जाए। इस मामले में सबसे प्रमुख बात यह है, कि पशु चिकित्सक ने कितने सालों की बीमा प्रीमियम राशि हितग्राहियों से ली है, यह जांच के बाद ही स्पष्ट हो पाएगा।

इन हितग्राहियों को नहीं मिला बीमा क्लेम

  • टीकमगढ़ निवासी शुभम यादव ने अपनी गाय का बीमा कराया था। पशु चिकित्सक ने हितग्राही से प्रीमियम की राशि तो ली, लेकिन न गाय का बीमा हुआ और नहीं तीन साल में अब तक बीमा क्लेम मिल पाया। जिस पर हितग्राही ने डॉक्टर के खिलाफ सीएम हेल्पलाइन 181 पर शिकायत की। जिसका आज दिनांक तक निराकरण नहीं हो पाया है।
  • नीमखेरा निवासी दिनेश ने अपने घोड़े का बीमा कराया था, लेकिन अब तक क्लेम नहीं मिल पाया। ऐसे में हितग्राही अभी भी विभाग के चक्कर काटने को मजबूर हैं। परेशान होकर दिनेश भी सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत डाली।
  • अस्तौन निवासी बृजेश यादव की भैंस का बीमा ही नहीं हो पाया। लॉकडाउन की वजह से समस्या बनी हुई थी। फिर कंपनी बदल गई। किसान ने बीमा की राशि भी जमा की थी। इसमें पशु चिकित्सक की लापरवाही भी सामने आई। इसके बाद अब भी बीमा नहीं हो पाया।

सीधी बात: डॉ. बैनी अहिरवार, पशु चिकित्सक

हितग्राहियों ने पशुओं का बीमा और क्लेम को लेकर सीएम हेल्प लाइन पर शिकायत की है कि उनकी प्रीमियम राशि आपने हड़प ली?

- किसानों को ऐसा लग रहा है कि उनका बीमा नहीं हुआ, जबकि बीमा हुआ है।

हितग्राहियों का आरोप है कि हम से बीमा की प्रीमियम राशि ली गई, लेकिन क्लेम आज दिनांक तक नहीं मिला?

- पशुओं के बीमा किए गए थे, क्लेम मिलने में कुछ समस्या आ रही है। क्लेम दिलाने के लिए वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से चर्चा करेंगे।

ऐसे कितने किसान हैं जिनको बीमा का क्लेम नहीं दिया गया?

- इसकी जानकारी नहीं है कि कितने हितग्राही हैं जिनका क्लेम नहीं मिला। बीमा कंपनी के बदलने से समस्या आ रही है।

