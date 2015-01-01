पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:दुकानें हटाने को लेकर मछली व्यवसायों ने जताया विरोध

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के जतारा नगर में शनिवार को घटिया मोहल्ला के पास मुख्य मार्ग पर मछली की दुकानों को हटाने को लेकर विवाद हो गया। जिसकी जानकारी लगने पर एसडीओपी ने मौके पर पहुंच कर समझाइश दी।

मुख्य मार्ग पर बैठने वाली मछली व्यवसायों को हटवाकर अन्य स्थानों पर लगाने के लिए एसडीएम ने निर्देश दिए थे। इसके बाद भी घटिया पर मछली की दुकानें संचालित की जा रही थी। दुकानों को हटाने के लिए पुलिस ने प्रयास किया, लेकिन बिकने वाली मछलियों की टोकरी सड़क पर गिर गई। जिससे तनाव की स्थिति बन गई और मछुआरे पुलिस पर आरोप लगाने लगे।

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही जतारा एसडीओपी योगेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया मछुआरों के पास पहुंचे। जहां उन्हें समझाइश दी। एसडीओपी भदौरिया ने कहा कि जहां पर मछली मंडी लगाने के लिए स्थान चिंहित किया गया है वहीं पर मंडी लगाई जाए। जिससे मुख्य मार्ग पर किसी प्रकार व्यवधान पैदा न हो। जिस पर मछुआरे मान गए।

अतिक्रमण न करने की दी समझाइश

बल्देवगढ़|नगर में नालियों पर किए गए अतिक्रमण को नगर परिषद अमले ने चिह्नित किया। दुकानदारों को नालियों पर अतिक्रमण न करने की समझाइश दी गई। तहसीलदार सत्य प्रकाश शुक्ला प्रभारी सीएमओ संदीप मिश्रा के निर्देश पर शनिवार को नगर परिषद अमले द्वारा नगर के बाजार व मुख्य मार्गों की नाली के ऊपर दुकानदारों द्वारा किए गए अतिक्रमण व नालियों के बाहर किए अतिक्रमण कर सामान आदि रखने वाले दुकानदारों की दुकान के बाहर चुना डालकर चिह्नित किया।

सफाई प्रभारी प्रेम लाल बुनकर ने बताया कि तहसीलदार व सीएमओ के निर्देश पर शनिवार को नालियों के ऊपर और नालियों के बाहर दुकानों को चूना डालकर चिह्नित किया गया। सभी दुकानदारों को समझाइश दी गई कि अगर सोमवार से किसी भी दुकान के बाहर नालियों पर अतिक्रमण कर सामान रखा हुआ पाया गया, तो नगर परिषद अमले द्वारा सख्ती से उसे हटा दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान सदर पटवारी लखन लाल गौड़ व नगर परिषद का अमला मौजूद था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें