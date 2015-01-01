पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुरक्षा ही बचाव:जिला अस्पताल के दो डॉक्टर सहित चार पॉजिटिव, निवाड़ी में 21 नए मरीज मिले

टीकमगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लॉक डाउन खुलने के बाद अनलॉक में कोरोना फिर पकड़ेगा रफ्तार

कोरोना वायरस अब जिला अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों के बीच जमकर बढ़ता दिखाई दे रहा है। लगातार ड्यूटी दे रहे डॉक्टर और कर्मचारी चपेट में आ गए है। मंगलवार को तीन कर्मचारी पॉजिटिव निकले। जिससे मरीजों को इलाज कराने में परेशानी बढ़ गई। दो दिन में अस्पताल की दोनों महिला डॉक्टर पॉजिटिव हो गई।

वहीं बढ़ती भीड़ को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों ने आने वाले समय से कोरोना में इजाफा होने के संकेत दिए है। इसके अलावा निवाड़ी जिले में भी अचानक कोरोना के 21 मरीज सामने आए है। इनमें 19 मरीज पीएनसी कंपनी के कर्मचारी है। जो वहां खजुराहो-झांसी मार्ग के निर्माण का काम कर रहे हैं।

कोरोना ट्रीटमेंट प्रभारी डॉ. सौरभ जैन के अनुसार जिला अस्पताल में पदस्थ दो स्त्रीरोग विशेषज्ञ, ब्लड बैंक का कर्मचारी सहित एक स्टॉफ नर्स कोविड संक्रमित हुई हैं। जिन्हें सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। साथ ही कोविड की गाइड लाइन का पालन करने की हिदायत दी गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस समय लोगों के दिलों में कोरोना का डर बैठा हुआ है, लेकिन लोग लापरवाही के चलते सैंपल करवाने से कतरा रहे हैं। जो आने वाले समय में गंभीर परिणाम दे सकता है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी कोरोना संक्रमण के घेरे आता जा रहा है। लोगों को स्वास्थ्य सेवा मिलने में परेशानी बढ़ेगी।

बढ़ते कोरोना को देखते हुए अब सतर्कता जरूरी है। डॉ. जैन के अनुसार इस समय ठंड के मौसम में अगर लगे की हमें कोरोना के लक्षण हैं, तो तत्काल घर के बुजुर्गों से और छोटे-छोटे बच्चों से दूरी बनाएं। जिससे कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोका जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि इस समय अगर ऐसे बुजुर्ग जो किडनी, शुगर और हार्ट पेशेंट हैं और वह कोविड संक्रमित हो गए तो उनका इलाज में सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत होगी।

सिविल सर्जन पॉजिटिव मरीजों के इजाफा होने की जताई संभावना: सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अमित चौधरी का कहना है कि जिला अस्पताल के स्टॉफ में सभी माइल्ड सिम्टोमैटिक हैं। इसलिए उन्हें घर पर आईसोलेट किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस समय तो जिले की स्थिति कंट्रोल में है, लेकिन जिस तरह से महानगरों में एकदम से कोरोना के मरीज बड़े हैं उसे देखकर लगता है कि दीपावली के बाद टीकमगढ़ में भी कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में इजाफा हो सकता है।

कोविड की सेकंड बेब शुरू, कोरोना के लक्षण आए तो तुरंत कराएं जांच

कोरोना ट्रीटमेंट प्रभारी डॉ. सौरभ जैन ने बताया कि कोविड सबसे पहले विदेशों में शुरू हुआ। उसके बाद तक पहुंचा। फिर धीरे-धीरे देश के छोटे-छोट शहरों में कोविड के मरीज बढ़ना शुरू, इस बीच कोरोना पीक पर पहुंचा, लेकिन अब जिस तरह से लॉक डाउन के बाद सब कुछ अनलॉक हो गया है। उसे देखते हुए लगता है कि जिले में भी एक बार फिर से जल्दी ही कोविड की सेकंड बेब शुरू हाेगी। ऐसे मुश्किल दौर में लोग अपना इलाज कराने की वजह अपनी जानकारी छिपा रहे हैं, जो मरीज और उनके परिजनों को सबसे ज्यादा घातक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें