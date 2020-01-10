पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई कवायद:होम आइसोलेट होने वाले कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों को नि:शुल्क मास्क सहित दवाओं की किट दी जाएगी

टीकमगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • बगैर लक्षण व कम लक्षण वाले मरीजों को अधिक से अधिक होम आइसोलेट करने की सलाह

बगैर या कम लक्षण होने के बाद कोरोना संक्रमित हो रहे मरीज घर पर ही आइसोलेट होना पसंद कर रहे हैं। ऐसे मरीजों के सामने दवा का संकट रहता था। कोई निजी डॉक्टरों से तो कोई अस्पताल में दिए जा रहे इलाज की जानकारी लेकर बाजार से दवा खरीदने के लिए मजबूर था, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। होम आइसोलेट होने के साथ ही जितने दिन के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग होम आइसोलेट करेगा, एक साथ उतने ही दिनों की दवा व मास्क की किट मरीज को नि:शुल्क तत्काल उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आयुक्त संजय गोयल ने 14 सितंबर को उक्ताशय के आदेश जारी कर दिए है। प्रदेश में बढ़ रही कोरोना की रफ्तार को देखते हुए अब प्रदेश शासन ने ही बगैर व कम लक्षण के कोरोना मरीजों का घर पर ही इलाज करने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए। आयुक्त स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी निर्देशों में कहा गया, कि ऐसे मरीजों को घर पर ही होम आइसोलेट होने की सलाह देने के साथ उन्हें तत्काल उपचार के लिए 10 दिन की दवाओं व मास्क की किट उपलब्ध कराई जाए। ऐसे मरीजों की निगरानी जिला स्तर पर बनाए गए कोविड केयर सेंटर से की जाए। साथ ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग आयुक्त ने चालीस प्रतिशत किट तैयार कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

जानें क्या क्या मिलेगा किट में...

कोविड 19 की गाइड लाइन का सेट, 20 सर्जिकल मॉस्क, टेबलेट एजीथ्रोमाइशिन 500 एमजी की 5 गोलियां, मल्टी विटामिन की 20 गोलियां, सिट्राजिन 10 एमजी की 10 गोलियां, पैरासीटामोल 500 एमजी 20 गोलियां, रेनी टाइडिन 150 एमजी की 20 गोलियां, जिंक 20 एमजी की 10 गोलियां, विटामिन सी 1000 एमजी की 10 गोलियां। यह दवाएं 10 दिन के होम आइसोलेशन पर दी जाएगी। अगर मरीज कुछ दिन अस्पताल में रहने के बाद होम आईसोलेट होता है तो इतने दिन की दवाएं कम कर दी जाएगी।

40% किट तैयारी के निर्देश
आयुक्त स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने प्रदेश के सभी मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को जिले में हो चुके संक्रमितों की संख्या के हिसाब से 40 फीसदी किट तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए है। निर्देशों के साथ कहा गया है कि इन दवाओं का वितरण फीवर क्लीनिकों पर तैयार स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों के माध्यम से मरीजों को होम आईसोलेट की सलाह के साथ तत्काल दी जाए। मरीज को थर्मल स्क्रीनर व पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर खरीदने की भी सलाह दी जाए।

