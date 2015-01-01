पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वयं सुरक्षा करें:बरात में 50 से ज्यादा लोग शामिल तो उल्लंघन मानकर होगी कार्रवाई

टीकमगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • मेला, हाट बाजार और प्रदर्शनी पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए कलेक्टर ने स्वेच्छा सप्ताह में एक दिन बाजार बंद रखने के लिए से व्यापारियों को निर्देशित किया था, लेकिन पहले मंगलवार को ही 70 फीसदी से अधिक दुकानें खुली रही। वैवाहिक सीजन के चलते व्यापारी सप्ताह में एक दिन भी बाजार बंद करने में रूचि नहीं दिखा रहे हैं।

ऐसी स्थिति में कोरोना पर लगाम लगना मुश्किल दिखाई दे रहा है। मंगलवार को टीकमगढ़ जिले में 11 और निवाड़ी में 6 पॉजिटिव केस निकले हैं। इसके बाद भी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। मंगलवार सुबह से व्यापारियों में दुकानें खोलने में असमंजस की स्थिति बनी रही। फिर दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद सभी ने दुकानें खोल ली।

शहर में दुकानें खुलने न खुलने को लेकर व्यापारियों के बीच चर्चा का विषय बना रहा। वहीं दो दिन पहले बैठक में हुए निर्णय पर व्यापारियों ने पूरी तरह से पानी फेर दिया। दरअसल क्राइसिस मेेनेजमेंट की हुई बैठक में कई अहम निर्णय लिए गए थे, लेकिन उन पर चल पाना मुश्किल दिखाई दे रहा है। भीड़ वाले स्थानों को नियंत्रण करना सबसे बड़ी कमजोरी होगी।

पहले सप्ताह में ही व्यापारियों ने नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ा दी। व्यापारी न तो मास्क लगाए हुए दिखे और न ही उन्होंने अपनी दुकानें बंद रखी। ऐसे में कोरोना से बचना न मुमकिन दिखाई दे रहा है।

टीकमगढ़ में 1117 और निवाड़ी में 524 कोराेना केस

दोनों जिले में लगातार कोरोना के केस निकलकर सामने आ रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। मंगलवार को भी दोनों जिले में कोरोना केस निकले। जिसमें टीकमगढ़ में 11 और निवाड़ी 6 मरीज पॉजिटिव हुए है।

जिनकी संख्या बढ़कर टीकमगढ़ में 1117 और निवाड़ी में 524 हो गई। अब तक 63 हजार से अधिक लोगों की सैंपलिंग हो चुकी है। मप्र शासन के ग्रह विभाग के निर्देशानुसार टीकमगढ़ कलेक्टर ने 23 नवंबर को हुई आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक में लिए गए निर्णय के अनुसार गाइड लाइन जारी की। आमजन के स्वास्थ्य आसुरक्षा को देखते हुए कलेक्टर एवं जिला दंडाधिकारी सुभाष कुमार द्विवेदी ने दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता के तहत जिले की सीमाओं में प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी किए हैं।
बैंडबाजे वालों ने मांगी राहत, अधिकारी बोले- नियमों का उल्लंघन किया तो होगी कार्रवाई

बैठक के दौरान बैंडबाजे और डीजे संचालक भी पहुंचे गए। जहां अधिकारियों से उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले 9 महीनों रोजगार बंद पड़ा है। अनलॉक में राहत मिलने से वैवाहिक सीजन में कुछ राहत दी जाए। जिस पर अधिकारियों ने कहा कि शादी विवाह गाइड लाइन के तहत किए जाएंगे। इसमें किसी भी चीज पर पाबंदी नहीं लगाई गई है। अगर नियमों का उल्लंघन होगा तो निश्चित ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सासंद बोले- कोरोना की यह तीसरी लहर

मंगलवार को भी सभाकक्ष में कोरोना महामारी को लेकर बैठक की गई। जिसमें जनप्रतिनिधि सहित संबंधित अधिकारी शामिल हुए। इस दौरान सांसद वीरेंद्र कुमार खटीक ने कहा कि कोरोना की यह तीसरी लहर है। अगर हम अभी सजग नहीं हुए तो हानि हो सकती है। इसके बचाव के लिए हमें जागरूक होना चाहिए। इस अवसर पर एसपी प्रशांत खरे, विधायक राकेश गिरी, विवेक चतुर्वेदी, एसडीएम सौरभ मिश्रा, डिप्टी कलेक्टर मनोज प्रजापति सहित कई लोग शामिल थे।

वैवाहिक सीजन शुरू, बाजार में बढ़ेगी भीड़

आज तुलसी पूजन के साथ देव उठेंगे। जिस पर शादियों की सारंग शुरू हो जाएगी। बाजार में शादी-विवाह की खरीददारी के लिए रोजाना भीड़ उमड़ रही है। जिसको कंट्रोलिंग करना मुश्किल है। हाल ही में हुई क्राइसिस मेनेजमेंट की बैठक में व्यापारियों को इच्छुक बाजार बंद करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे, लेकिन मंगलवार को शहर में ऐसा कुछ नजर नहीं आया। लोग अपनी दुकानें दिनभर खोले रहे।

यहां लगाया प्रतिबंध {शादी समारोह में वर एवं वधु वक्ष के सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ बंद कमरे में 100 लोग और खुले मैदान में 200 लोग शामिल हो सकेंगे। 50 बाराती से अधिक लोगों की बारात नहीं निकाली जा सकेगी। {शादी विवाह कार्यक्रम 10 बजे रात तक ही आयोजित किए जा सकेंगे। 10 बजे के बाद अधिकतक 50 व्यक्तियों की अनुमति रहेगी। {जिले में सभी केर्टर्स एवं टेंट संचालकों को हर 10 दिन में कोरोना टेस्ट कराना होगा। {चल समाराेह, जुलूस पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। डीजे और बैंडबाजों का उपयोग न्यायालय के निर्देशानुसार होगा। {जिले में संपूर्ण प्रकार के मेले, हाट, बाजार प्रदर्शनी पूर्णता: प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

