मध्यप्रदेश मानव अधिकार आयोग की कार्रवाई:कोतवाली चेंबर में आवेदक के साथ अभद्रता करना तत्कालीन टीआई को पड़ा भारी, मानव अधिकार आयोग ने लगाया 10 हजार का जुर्माना

टीकमगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो माह में कार्रवाई कर आयोग को पालन प्रतिवेदन भेजा जाएगा

मध्यप्रदेश मानव अधिकार आयोग के अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र कुमार जैन ने टीकमगढ़ जिले के एक प्रकरण में तत्कालीन कोतवाली थाना निरीक्षक को पीड़ित को क्षतिपूर्ति राशि के रूप में 10 हजार रुपए एक माह के अंदर भुगतान करने की अनुशंसा की है। मामला वर्ष 2018 का है।

आयोग ने अपनी अनुशंसा में यह भी कहा है कि मप्र शासन, निरीक्षक नवल आर्य, प्रभारी थाना कोतवाली टीकमगढ़ ने आवेदक के साथ 28 मार्च 2018 को अपने कक्ष में बेहद अभद्र व्यवहार किया व धमकी दी। जिससे आवेदक के मानव अधिकार, मौलिक व संवैधानिक अधिकारों का हनन हुआ है। जिसके खिलाफ अविलंब विभागीय जांच प्रारंभ करें एवं विभागीय जांच अधिकतम चार माह में नियमानुसार पूर्ण कर आयोग को भी सूचित करें।

इस जांच रिपोर्ट व आदेश की प्रति मुख्य सचिव, मप्र शासन, पुलिस महानिदेशक, मप्र पुलिस महानिरीक्षक, सागर संभाग को पालनार्थ भेजी जाए। आयोग ने पुलिस महानिरीक्षक, सागर संभाग को निर्देश दिया है, कि यदि निरीक्षक नवल आर्य द्वारा क्षतिपूर्ति राशि के रूप में दस हजार रुपए का भुगतान एक माह के अंदर पीड़ित आवेदक को नहीं करता है, तो उसके वेतन से यह क्षतिपूर्ति की राशि काटकर पीड़ित आवेदक को भुगतान कर दी जाए। अनुशंसाओं को दो माह में पूर्ण कर आयोग को पालन प्रतिवेदन भेजा जाएगा।

2018 में आयोग से आवेदक ने की थी शिकायत

प्रकरण क्र. 4134/भोपाल/2018 के अनुसार आवेदक प्रदीप अहिरवार आयोग को 15 मई 2018 को एकशिकायत आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया था। जिसमें उन्होंने बताया था कि अनुविभागीय अधिकारी, पुलिस टीकमगढ़ के कहे अनुसार वह 28 मार्च 2018 को दोपहर 12.05 बजे कोतवाली टीकमगढ़ में उसके शिकायती आवेदन पर कार्रवाई के संबंध में मिलने गया था, जहां पर चौकी प्रभारी, सहायक उप निरीक्षक परिहार के पास पहुंचा।

उनके द्वारा कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं की गई थी। सहायक उप निरीक्षक परिहार ने कहा कि वे आवेदक के आवेदन पत्रों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करेंगे। वे भड़क गए और आवेदक की फाइल को थाना प्रभारी नवल आर्य के कक्ष में फेंकते हुए बोले कि मुझे इनके आवेदन पत्रों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करनी है।

नोटिस का जवाब और उपस्थित नहीं होने पर आयोग ने लगाया जुर्माना

आयोग ने 21 मई 2018 को संज्ञान में लेकर पुलिस अधीक्षक से प्रतिवेदन मांगा था। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने अपने प्रतिवेदन में आवेदक द्वारा लगाए गए आरोपों के संबंध में कोई साक्ष्य न होने से आरोप प्रमाणित होना नहीं पाया। अभद्र व्यवहार की रिकार्डिंग थाना प्रभारी के कक्ष में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में रिकार्ड है।

इस पर आयोग द्वारा नवल आर्य, निरीक्षक कोतवाली के खिलाफ अभद्र व्यवहार की शिकायत प्रथम दृष्टया सही साबित पाए जाने पर निरीक्षक नवल आर्य को धारा 16 मानव अधिकार संरक्षण अधिनियम 1993 का नोटिस दिया गया। साथ ही आयोग में 30 सितंबर 2020 को व्यक्तिगत रूप से उपस्थित होकर अपना पक्ष रखने को कहा गया, लेकिन निरीक्षक नवल आर्य ने न तो सूचना पत्र का लिखित जवाब या स्पष्टीकरण भेजा और न ही आयोग के समक्ष व्यक्तिगत रूप से उपस्थित होकर कोई कथन दिया।

जिस पर आयोग तत्कालीन कोतवाली थाना प्रभारी नवल आर्य पर जुर्माना लगाया। इस मामले में टीआई नवल आर्या का कहना है कि अभी तक उन्हें मानव अधिकार आयोग का पत्र नहीं मिला है। पत्र मिलते ही इस मामले में कुछ कह सकता हूं।

