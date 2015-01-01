पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:सब्जियों के लिए किचन गार्डन का बढ़ा ट्रेंड

टीकमगढ़4 घंटे पहले
कोरोनाकाल के समय घर में किचन गार्डन विकसित करने का ट्रेंड तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। अब संक्रमण के समय ताजा सब्जियां मिले, इसलिए लोगों ने घरों में ही किचन गार्डन बनाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। शहर के दीक्षित माेहल्ला निवासी कौंतेय दीक्षित ने फार्म हाउस पर किचिन गार्डन को तैयार किया है।

उन्होने किचिन गार्डन में करीब 100 हाइब्रिड पौधे लगाए हैं। इसके कई प्रकार की सब्जियां लगी है। दीक्षित का कहना है कि देशी तरीके से उगाई गई सब्जियां पौष्टिक भी होती है। सब्जियों में बढ़ते हुए केमिकल के प्रकोप और लॉकडाउन में बाहर निकलने की दिक्कत के चलते ही किचिन गार्डन बनाने का फैसला लिया। जिसका फायदा बुजुर्गों और बच्चों को मिल रहा है।

गमले और सीमेंट की बोरी में लगाए हाईब्रिड पौधे

दीक्षित ने बताया कि पौधे लगाने के लिए पॉलीथीन व प्लॉस्टिक की बोरी को उपयोग में लिया। इसके साथ ही रसोई घर में आने वाली हर बेकार वस्तु को भी कम्पोस्ट बनाने के लिए इस्तेमाल में लिया गया। यह उपाय बहुत ही कारगर साबित हुआ।

अब उनके किचिन गार्डन में तोरई, बेंगन, मिर्च, टमाटर, फूलगोभी, बंदगोभी सहित कई तक के पौधे लगे हैं और सब्जियों का उत्पादन भी परिवार के लिए पर्याप्त है। दीक्षित ने इन पौधों के साथ ही अब मीठा नीम, अजवाइन व लहसुन आदि भी लगाने की तैयारी में है।

देसी तरीके से उगाई जा रही हैं सब्जियां

कौंतेय दीक्षित के अनुसार देशी तरीके से उगाई गई सब्जियों में स्वाद भी अलग होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को अपने घर पर टेरिस गार्डन बनाने का प्रयास करना चाहिए। ताकि घर में उगाई गई सब्जियों काे खाने में इस्तेमाल किया जा सके। उन्होंने इस गार्डन में जैविक खाद का ही इस्तेमाल किया है।

45 प्रकार की सब्जियां उगाएंगे: दीक्षित मोहल्ला निवासी कौंतेय का कहना है कि उनके पास करीब 45 प्रकार की अन्य वैरायटी की सब्जियों के बीज उपलब्ध हैं। जिनको जल्दी तैयार कर किचिन गार्डन में शामिल करेंगे। इसमें कई पौष्टिक सब्जियां भी शामिल कर रहे हैं। जिसमें गाजर, मूली, पालक और ककड़ी की पौध तैयार कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने सब्जियों के साथ फूलों की भी खेती कर रहे हैं। जिससे उन्हें मुनाफा भी हुआ है। दीक्षित का कहना है कि पारंपरिक खेती को छोड़कर आधुनिक खेती करना भी आम किसानों को इस कोरोना काल में काफी फायदेमंद होगी।

