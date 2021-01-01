पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्योतिष:माघ की गुप्त नवरात्र 12 से, इस बार 10 दिन की

टीकमगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16, 20 व 25 फरवरी को अमृत सिद्धि योग, 24 व 25 फरवरी को पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग रहेगा

माघ महीने में खास मानी गई मौनी अमावस्या 11 फरवरी को है, जबकि अगले ही दिन 12 से माघ की गुप्त नवरात्र शुरू होंगी। खास बात यह है कि फरवरी में शुक्ल पक्ष का पखवाड़ा 15 की बजाए 16 दिन का जबकि गुप्त नवरात्र इस बार 9 की बजाय 10 दिन के होंगे। पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्ल पक्ष व गुप्त नवरात्र में एक-एक दिन अधिक होना शुभ संयाेग है, जो मंगलकारी रहेगा।

इन योगों में की गई पूजा, दान-पुण्य और खरीद-फरोख्त विशेष फलदायी व समृद्धिकारक रहेगी। पंडित कौस्तुब तिवारी के अनुसार माघी अमावस्या को मौनी अमावस्या भी कहते हैं। यह 11 फरवरी को सूर्योदय से ही शुरू हो जाएगी। इस दिन मनु ऋषि का जन्म दिवस भी मनाया जाता है। ऋषियों और पितरों के निमित्त की गई पूजा, जलार्पण व दान करने के लिए यह दिवस उत्तम फलदायी होता है।

राशि परिवर्तन लाभकारी: सौंदर्य और सुख-समृद्धि के अधिपति शुक्र का शुक्रवार को धनु से मकर राशि में प्रवेश हुआ। पंडितों के अनुसार यह राशि परिवर्तन वृषभ, मिथुन, कन्या, तुला, मकर व मीन राशि वालों के लिए लाभप्रद रहेगा। शेष राशियों में कुछ के लिए सामान्य तो कुछ को मिश्रित फल देने वाला रहेगा।

शुभ योगों में ज्वेलरी, वाहन और भवन की खरीदी लाभदायक

पंडितों का कहना है कि गुप्त नवरात्र के चलते 16, 20 व 25 फरवरी को अमृत सिद्धि योग और 24 व 25 फरवरी को पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग रहेगा। इन शुभ योगों में ज्वेलरी, वाहन, भूमि और भवन अादि की खरीद-फरोख्त करना लाभदायक रहेगा।

बसंत पंचमी भी मनेगी: गुप्त नवरात्र में बसंत पंचमी, सरस्वती जयंती का अबूझ मुहूर्त भी 16 फरवरी को है। इस मुहूर्त में विवाह जैसे मांगलिक कार्य करना शास्त्र सम्मत है, परंतु बंसत पंचमी मंगलवार को होने के कारण गृह निर्माण करना शुभ नहीं है।

गुप्त नवरात्र 12 फरवरी से मंदिरों में की जाएगी देवी आराधना

पंडित तिवारी के अनुसार इस बार माघ महीने में होने वाली गुप्त नवरात्र 12 से 21 फरवरी तक रहेगी। इस नवरात्र में देवी मंदिरों में विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की जाएगी। मां दुर्गा के कई भक्त नौ दिन उपवास रखकर सप्तशती व चालीसा आदि का पाठ कर विभिन्न प्रकार की साधनाएं करेंगे।

यह नवरात्र शक्ति की पूजा के लिए खास मानी जाती है। पंडितों के अनुसार वर्ष में चार नवरात्र होती है। इनमें शारदीय व चैत्र नवरात्र प्रकट और माघ व आषाढ़ में होने वाली नवरात्र को गुप्त नवरात्र कहा जाता है। इस माह शुक्ल पक्ष 12 से 27 फरवरी तक 16 दिन का रहेगा। इस कारण गुप्त नवरात्र भी दस दिन के होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser