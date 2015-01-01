पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विंडों टिकट की सुविधा शीघ्र प्रारंभ हो:महामना एक्सप्रेस का संचालन पुनः शुरू कराने सांसद ने लिखा पत्र, टीकमगढ़-छतरपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर विंडो टिकट की सुविधा ही हो प्रारंभ

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
लोकसभा क्षेत्र के सांसद डाॅ. वीरेंद्र कुमार खटीक ने संसदीय क्षेत्र अंतर्गत चलने वाली खजुराहो-भोपाल महामना एक्सप्रेस एवं महू-प्रयागराज एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को पुनः चलाने की मांग रेल मंत्री से की।

सांसद ने मांग रखते हुए कहा कि मेरे संसदीय क्षेत्र अंतर्गत टीकमगढ़ एवं छतरपुर जिला केंद्रों से भोपाल एवं इंदौर के लिए सुगम आवागमन की सुविधा नहीं है।

कोरोना महामारी के कारण लाॅक डाउन के बाद पुनः अनलाॅक की प्रकिया प्रारंभ होने के बाद से ही टीकमगढ़ एवं छतरपुर जिलों से बड़ी संख्या में आमजन, व्यापारी एवं छात्रों का नियमित रूप से आना जाना प्रारंभ हो गया है।

इंदौर मप्र का प्रमुख औद्योगिक शहर है एवं भोपाल मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी है अतः इंदौर के लिए व्यापारीयों के साथ-साथ छात्र वर्ग एवं भोपाल राजधानी होने के कारण शासकीय सेवकों का प्रशासनिक कार्याें के लिए व आम जान को भी राजधानी स्तर के अपने विभिन्न कार्याें के लिए आना जाना पड़ता है।

संसदीय क्षेत्र के नागरिकों की सुविधा को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए खजुराहो-टीकमगढ़ छतरपुर होते चलने वाली खजुराहो-भोपाल महामना एवं खजुराहो-इंदौर एक्सप्रेस (प्रस्तावित महू-प्रयागराज एक्सप्रेस) को पुनः चलाने की स्वीकृति प्रदान की जाए।

वहीं दोनों जिले के रेलवे स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों को विंडो टिकट की सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं है। केवल ऑलाइन टिकट के माध्यम से ही यात्रियों को यात्रा करने की सुविधा दी जा रही है। दोनों जिला केंद्रों पर विंडों टिकट की सुविधा शीघ्र प्रारंभ की जाए।

