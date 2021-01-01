पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही के चलते सड़क पर तड़पती रही प्रसव पीड़िता:जननी एक्सप्रेस सड़क पर छोड़कर भागा चालक, नपा कर्मी ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल

बड़ागांव धसान
बड़ागांव धसान| जननी वाहन में लेटी गर्भवती। - Dainik Bhaskar
बड़ागांव धसान| जननी वाहन में लेटी गर्भवती।

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में संचालित जननी एक्सप्रेस से स्वास्थ्य केंद्र आ रही प्रसव पीड़िता महिला काे चालक वाहन में ही छोड़कर भाग गया। बीच रास्ते में वाहन में तड़प रही महिला चालक का इंतजार करती रही। जब लोगों की भीड़ जुटी तो महिला ने स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाने की गुहार लगाई।

जिस पर एक युवक जननी एक्सप्रेस का वाहन चलाकर स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लेकर पहुंचा। दरअसल 8 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित हैदरपुर गांव से प्रसव के लिए एक महिला को जननी एक्सप्रेस वाहन से सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाया जा रहा था। इसी दौरान नगर के धनुषधारी मंदिर चौराहे पर वाहन को खड़ा करके चालक भाग गया। जिससे वाहन में काफी देर तक गर्भवती महिला तड़फती रही। महिला को देखकर वाहन के पास स्थानीय लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। लोग चालक का इंतजार करते रहे, लेकिन समय पर नहीं आया।

ड्राइवर की इस लापरवाही पर लोगों ने काफी विरोध जताया। प्रसव पीड़िता महिला जननी एक्सप्रेस में कराह रही थी। जिसको देखते हुए नगर परिषद के स्थाई कर्मचारी मंटू कटारे ने जननी एक्सप्रेस स्टार्ट कर महिला को बड़ागांव सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचाया। मंटू कटारे ने बताया कि जब उन्होंने प्रसव पीड़िता महिला को अस्पताल पहुंचाया, तभी वहां जननी एक्सप्रेस का चालक भी आ गया। इसके बाद चालक को वाहन की चाबी दे दी। वहीं बीएमओ प्रशांत जैन का कहना है कि वाहन में प्रसव पीड़ा के दौरान महिला को छोड़ना यह गंभीर लापरवाही है। इस संबंध में अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया जाएगा।

