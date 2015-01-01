पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:नेशनल लोक अदालत आज, निराकरण होगा

टीकमगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के निर्देशानुसार 12 दिसंबर को नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन होगा। नेशनल लोक अदालत का शुभारंभ जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश तथा जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की अध्यक्ष इन्द्रा सिंह के मुख्य आतिथ्य में जिला न्यायालय परिसर में निर्मित एडीआर सेंटर भवन में सुबह 10.30 बजे होगा।

इसके लिए जिला न्यायालय एवं तहसील न्यायालय निवाड़ी, जतारा एवं ओरछा में न्यायिक खंडपीठों का गठन किया गया है। नेशनल लोक अदालत में कोविड-19 के अंतर्गत दिए निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए पक्षकारों एवं अधिवक्ताओं से संपर्क कर प्रकरणों को राजीनामा के आधार पर आपसी सहमति अनुसार निराकृत किया जाएगा।

नेशनल लोक अदालत में राजीनामा योग्य आपराधिक मामले एवं सिविल मामले, पारिवारिक विवाद, निगोशिएबल इंस्टूमेंट तथा मोटर दुर्घटना के मामले एनआई एक्ट से संबंधित प्रकरण और ऐसे प्रीलिटिगेशन के मामले जो आज तक किसी भी न्यायालय में दायर नहीं किए गए।

जिनमें विद्युत विभाग और बैंकों तथा नपा के जलकर और संपत्तिकर के मामलों का निराकरण आपसी समझौते से किया जाएगा। जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश द्वारा लोक अदालत में अधिक से अधिक मामलों के निराकरण के उद्देश्य से विशेष निर्देश दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने लोक अदालत के महत्व पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कहा कि लोक अदालत के माध्यम से पक्षकारों का सस्ता एवं सुलभ तथा शीघ्र न्याय की दिशा में एक कारगर कदम है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें