पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चर्चा:राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस कल, पुलिस निकालेगी मार्च पास्ट

टीकमगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में 31 अक्टूबर को राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के रूप में मनाए जाने के संबंध में बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में कार्यक्रम के दौरान व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में चर्चा की गई। कलेक्टर सुभाष कुमार द्विवेदी ने सभी संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि कार्यक्रम आयोजित करते समय कोविड-19 के दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन किया जाए।

बैठक में द्विवेदी ने बताया कि सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की जन्म-तिथि 31 अक्टूबर को राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। इसके तहत जिले में पुलिस परेड ग्राउंड में दोपहर 4 बजे से पुलिस एवं सुरक्षा बलों द्वारा मार्च पास्ट का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसके बाद उपस्थितजनों को राष्ट्रीय एकता की शपथ दिलाई जाएगी। इस दौरान कोविड-19 के दिशा-निर्देशों के परिपालन में कार्यक्रम स्थल पर आमजन का प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा। कार्यक्रम का वेबकास्ट किया जाएगा, जिससे सभी आम लोग इस कार्यक्रम को देख सकें।

कार्यक्रम में कोरोना योद्धा जैसे डॉक्टर, स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, सफाईकर्मी इत्यादि आमंत्रित किए जाएंगे। बैठक में अपर कलेक्टर आईजे खलको, डिप्टी कलेक्टर एमके प्रजापति, विकास आनंद, हर्षल चौधरी, अभिजीत सिंह, जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी महिला एवं बाल विकास बृजेश त्रिपाठी सहित संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें