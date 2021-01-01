पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्सव भवन में जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम हुआ:जिले में नवीन मतदाताओं को एपिक कार्ड वितरित कर किया सम्मानित

टीकमगढ़3 घंटे पहले
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार जिले में मतदाताओं को जागरूक करने एवं प्रजातंत्र में भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के उद्देश्य से 11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस 25 जनवरी के अवसर पर सोमवार को उत्सव भवन में जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुभाष कुमार द्विवेदी ने अधिकारियों के साथ दीप प्रज्जवलन कर किया।

कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी द्विवेदी द्वारा अधिकारियों एवं नवीन मतदाताओं तथा स्थानीयजनों को मतदाता की शपथ दिलाई गई। साथ ही संयुक्त कलेक्टर एवं उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सीपी पटेल ने राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त के संदेश का वाचन किया। कार्यक्रम में जिले के निर्वाचन संबंधी उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ एवं संबंधित अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया गया। जिसमें विधानसभा क्षेत्र-43 से बीएलओ संतोष सिंह परमार, समा खातून, हरनाम अहिरवार, ईओरोनेट का समय पर कार्य पूर्ण करने पर सौरभ श्रीवास्तव, भृत्य तहसील कार्यालय टीकमगढ़ मोहम्मद शरीफ खान तथा जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय से उमेश सेन तथा मुबारक खान को सम्मानित किया गया।

विधानसभा क्षेत्र-44 जतारा क्षेत्रांतर्गत बीएलओ मयंक दुबे, प्रहलाद सिंह, भगवानदास लक्षकार, सुनील कुमार जोशी को उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया। साथ ही विधानसभा क्षेत्र-47 खरगापुर के अंतर्गत बीएलओ रमेश प्रसाद चतुर्वेदी, तुलसीदास अहिरवार तथा जुगल किशोर अहिरवार को उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर पर प्राचार्य डाॅ. एपी चतुर्वेदी, प्रोफेसर प्रवीण झाम, एडीएम आईजे खलको, एसडीएम सौरभ मिश्रा, डाॅ. अभिजीत सिंह, हर्षल चैधरी, तहसीलदार आरपी तिवारी शामिल थे।

