पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Tikamgarh
  • Niwari Collector Said This Is A Newly Formed District, So Officers Should Come From Tikamgarh Once A Week And Inform Them About The Information About Their Department.

समीक्षा बैठक:निवाड़ी कलेक्टर बोले- नवगठित जिला है, इसलिए अधिकारी टीकमगढ़ से सप्ताह में एक दिन आकर अपने विभाग की जानकारी से कराएं अवगत

निवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने विभागों के अफसरों को समस्त जानकारी फोल्डर बनाकर प्रस्तुत करने के दिए निर्देश

कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में गुरुवार को विभागों की समीक्षा बैठक हुई। जिसमें जिले से संबंधित सभी विभागों की योजनाओं के बारे में कलेक्टर आशीष भार्गव ने समीक्षा की। उन्होंने कहा निवाड़ी नवगठित जिला है। इसलिए अधिकारी सप्ताह में एक दिन निवाड़ी आकर अपने-अपने विभागों की जानकारी से अवगत कराएं।

कलेक्टर भार्गव ने नोडल अधिकारियों की कार्यालय में प्रतिदिन उपस्थिति की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने निर्देशित किया कि टीएल की बैठक में संबंधित विषयों के संबंध में जानकारी प्रस्तुत की जाए। सभी अधिकारी अपने विभाग की जानकारी फोल्डर बनाकर प्रस्तुत करें। यदि कोई जानकारी पूर्व में दे दी गई है, तो उससे भी अवगत कराया जाए।

साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि जिला निवाड़ी नवगठित जिला है, इसका गठन 2 साल पहले हो चुका है। निवाड़ी जिले में अभी जिला इकाई घोषित नहीं हुई है। इसलिए निवाड़ी जिले का आवंटन टीकमगढ़ के आवंटन में ही सम्मिलित है। इस संबंध में सभी विभाग प्रमुखों को निर्देशित किया गया है, कि वह हर शुक्रवार की टीएल बैठक के लिए एवं सप्ताह के एक अन्य दिन निवाड़ी जिले में आकर अपने विभाग की योजनाओं की समीक्षा करें और कलेक्टर निवाड़ी को अवगत कराएं।

स्वच्छ निवाड़ी और सुंदर निवाड़ी बनाएं

कलेक्टर भार्गव ने कहा कि जिले में चलाए जा रहे विशेष अभियान आओ चलो निवाड़ी को बनाएं स्वच्छ और सुंदर अभियान के तहत संबंधित विभागों द्वारा की जा रही कार्रवाई एवं बनाई गई कार्य योजना की समीक्षा की। जिसके चलते अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया, कि अभियान से अधिक से अधिक लोगों को जोड़ा जाए। उन्होंने कहा विशेष अभियान में सभी अपना योगदान दें। जिससे चलाए जा रहे अभियान से निवाड़ी जिले को और अधिक सुंदर बनाया जा सके।

कलेक्टर ने विभागवार की समीक्षा

बैठक में विभागों द्वारा निवाड़ी जिले के लिए जिला इकाई, पृथक मैपिंग, कार्यालय गठन किए जाने की कार्रवाई के संबंध में पालन प्रतिवेदन, शासन स्तर से प्रस्तावित वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस एवं पूर्व में हो चुकी वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस की जानकारी, संबंधित विभागों की योजनाओं के परिपत्र की जानकारी, योजनाओं के पोर्टल की सूची एवं उसमें निवाड़ी जिले की मैपिंग की जानकारी, जिला स्तरीय समिति की जानकारी, प्राप्त आवंटन ट्रेजरी, बैंक खाते की जानकारी, एनुअल वर्क प्रोग्राम जिसमें जिले के विकासखंड शामिल, उनकी समीक्षा की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें