शिक्षा विभाग की तैयारी:अब तीसरी से 5वीं तक के बच्चे भी बनाएंगे प्रोजेक्ट

टीकमगढ़20 मिनट पहले
  • पहली बार बच्चों को घर पर प्रोजेक्ट बनाने और असाइनमेंट लिखने के लिए देंगे

कोविड के चलते सरकार ने इस साल वार्षिक परीक्षाएं कराने के बजाय प्रोजेक्ट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में परीक्षाएं कराने का निर्णय लिया है। सीधे तौर पर यूं कहें कि कॉलेज की ओपन बुक प्रणाली की तरह बच्चों को घर पर ही असाइनमेंट लिखने के लिए दिए जाएंगे। इसमें बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट भी बनाना होंगे।

वैसे तो कक्षा 6वीं के पाठ्यक्रम में प्रोजेक्ट रहता है। जबकि छोटी कक्षाओं के पाठ्यक्रम में प्रोजेक्ट वर्क नहीं होता, लेकिन इस साल सरकार के प्रोजेक्ट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश देने के निर्णय के चलते ऐसे ऐसा पहली बार होगा जब कक्षा तीसरी से पांचवी के बच्चे भी अपने-अपने असाइनमेंट के साथ प्रोजेक्ट बनाकर संबंधित स्कूलों में जमा कराएंगे।

शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों की मानें तो 40 प्रतिशत अंक प्रोजेक्ट व 60 प्रतिशत अंक लिखने के दिए जाएंगे। इससे विद्यार्थियों की दक्षता का आंकलन भी लगेगा। जिले के 1211 प्राइमरी स्कूलों में करीब 94 हजार 117 बच्चे और 434 मिडिल स्कूलों के करीब 59 हजार 446 हजार बच्चों को इस प्रणाली से जोड़ा जाएगा। इसमें तीसरी से पांचवी तक के करीब 65 हजार बच्चे पहली बार प्रोजेक्ट बनाएंगे। जिसके लिए वर्तमान में बच्चों को मोहल्ला व डिजिटल क्लास के माध्यम से तैयारी कराई जा रही है।

डिजिटल व मोहल्ला क्लास में करा रहे तैयारी, अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश देने की चर्चा

डीपीसी एचएस चौहान ने बताया कि प्राइमरी व मिडिल स्कूल के बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट व असाइनमेंट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश देने की चर्चा है। इसकी तैयारी चल रही है। बच्चों को डिजिटल सामग्री से तो पढ़ाया ही जा रहा है।

ऐसा रहेगा प्रोजेक्ट: कक्षा छठवीं से आठवीं तक के पाठ्यक्रम में ही प्रोजेक्ट रहता है। इसके आधार पर बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट बनाना पड़ते हैं, जबकि कक्षा तीसरी से पांचवीं के बच्चों को शिक्षक अपने स्तर पर वर्तमान दौरे में होने वाली गतिविधियां, प्राकृतिक, अंतरिक्ष, मौसमी विषयों पर प्रोजेक्ट बनाने के लिए देंगे। यह प्रोजेक्ट चित्र के रूप में नहीं बल्कि उसका डेमो के रूप में बनाना होगा। इससे बच्चों की दक्षता का आकलन लगेगा।

सभी ब्लॉकों में लगाई जा रही मोहल्ला क्लास
जिले के 4 ब्लॉक में डिजिटल व मोहल्ला क्लास लगाई जा रही हैं। जिसके तहत सुबह 10 से 1 बजे तक कक्षाएं लगती हैं। सुबह 10 से 11 बजे तक बच्चों को पढ़ाया जाता है। सुबह 11 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक रेडियो कार्यक्रम और दोपहर 12 से 1 बजे तक गृह कार्य करवाया जाता है। दोपहर 3 से 4 बजे तक बच्चों के लिए खेल गतिविधियां व शाम 7 से 8 बजे तक कहानी सुनना होती है। अगले दिन शिक्षक फीडबैक लेते हैं।

