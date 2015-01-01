पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टैक्स में अंतर:टीकमगढ़ में पेट्रोल के दाम 92.18 रु. लीटर, 10 किमी दूर उप्र के बानपुर में 84.34 रुपए

टीकमगढ़33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मप्र में पेट्रोल पर 28% और उप्र में 26.80 % वैट टैक्स से आ रहा डिफरेंस

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें लगातार बढ़ रही हैं। शहर में पेट्रोल के दाम मंगलवार को 92.18 रुपए और डीजल 82.29 रुपए प्रति लीटर रहे। जिले में पेट्रोल की कीमत पड़ोसी राज्य उप्र के बानपुर और महरौनी से 7 रुपए 34 पैसे ज्यादा हैं। मप्र में पेट्रोल पर वैट टैक्स 28 प्रतिशत और उप्र में 26.80 प्रतिशत होने से कीमतों में अंतर है।

नतीजतन रात के अंधेरे में उप्र के पेट्रोल पंपों से भारी मात्रा में अवैध पेट्रोल और डीजल टीकमगढ़ में लाकर खपाया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा किसान भी डीजल पंप चलाने के लिए उप्र के बानपुर और महरौनी से पेट्रोल और डीजल लाते हैं। जानकारों की मानें तो लगातार बढ़ रही पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों से अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है, कि आने वाले दिनों में ये पेट्रोल 95 रुपए प्रति लीटर के दाम को पार कर सकता है।

जिले में 6 महीने में पेट्रोल की कीमत 5 रुपए तक बढ़ गई। नतीजा यह है, कि टीकमगढ़ जिले की सीमा से लगे उप्र के बानपुर और महरौनी व जतारा के पास उप्र के मऊरानीपुर, निवाड़ी जिले की पृथ्वीपुर तहसील से लगा उप्र का निनौरा और निवाड़ी से लगा बरूआसागर से लगातार अवैध तरीके से पेट्रोल-डीजल को लाया जा रहा है। जिस पर न तो पुलिस विभाग और न ही स्थानीय प्रशासन काेई कार्रवाई करता है।

दो राज्य, दोनाें में भाजपा सरकार, पर दाम में भारी अंतर :मध्यप्रदेश और उप्र में भाजपा की सरकार है। इसके बावजूद दोनों राज्यों में पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में भारी अंतर है। जिले के पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों की मानें तो टीकमगढ़ का अधिकांश क्षेत्र उप्र की सीमा से लगा हुआ है। जिसके चलते जिले के पेट्रोल पंपों पर उप्र के पेट्रोल पंपों की तुलना में कम खपत होती है। जिसका नुकसान मप्र सरकार को उठाना पड़ता है।

डॉयनेमिक फ्यूल प्राइस मेथड के बाद से रोज बढ़ रहे पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम

हर दिन पेट्रोल की कीमतें तय होने के सिस्टम के बाद सबसे लंबे समय तक लॉकडाउन के दौरान स्थित रहे थे। देश में जून 2017 से डायनेमिक फ्यूल प्राइस मेथड शुरू हुई थी। इसमें तेल कंपनियों को यह अनुमति दी गई थी, कि वे पेट्रोल, डीजल की कीमत हर दिन तय कर सकते हैं।

जानकारों ने बताया कि जब से यह डायनेमिक प्राइसिंग सिस्टम चालू हुआ है, तब से तीन साल में अक्टूबर 2018 में पेट्रोल की कीमत है 90.58 रुपए तक जा चुकी है। सबसे कम भाव 72.50 रुपए रहा है। जब कीमतें 90 रुपए को पार हुई थी तब टैक्स में कमी करके 5 रुपए एक दिन में घटाए गए थे, लेकिन अब फिर से लगातार 90 रुपए से ऊपर कीमत बनी हुई हैं। जिसका असर आम लोगों की जेब पर पड़ रहा है।

कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए करेंगे कार्रवाई

कलेक्टर सुभाष कुमार द्विवेदी ने बताया कि पहली बार इस तरह का मामले संज्ञान में आया है कि उप्र से अवैध पेट्रोल डीजल टीकमगढ़ जिले में लाकर खपाया जा रहा है। इस तरह कालाबाजारी करके उप्र का पेट्रोल-डीजल टीकमगढ़ में लाकर बेचना गलत है। अभियान चलाकर इस तरह कालाबाजारी करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

6 महीनों में किस तरह बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम

तारीख पेट्रोल डीजल 15 जुलाई 88.64 81.09 15 अगस्त 88.75 81.90 15 सितंबर 89.92 80.84 15 अक्टूबर 89.42 78.63 15 नवंबर 89.42 78.63 15 दिसंबर 92.18 82.29

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें