निर्देश:स्वनिधि योजना का लोगों को लाभ दिलाएं, शिकायतों काे तुरंत करें हल: कलेक्टर

टीकमगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टोरेट सभा कक्ष में टीएल की बैठक का किया गया आयोजन

कलेक्टोरेट के सभाकक्ष में कलेक्टर सुभाष कुमार द्विवेदी की अध्यक्षता में समय-सीमा पत्रों की समीक्षा बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक के दौरान उन्होंने विभिन्न विभागों में लंबित सीएम हेल्पलाइन की समीक्षा करते हुए निर्देश दिए कि शिकायतों का निराकरण समाधान पूर्वक तथा समय सीमा में सुनिश्चित किया जाए। उन्होंने निर्देशित किया कि अधिक समय से लंबित सभी शिकायतों का त्वरित निराकरण किया जाए।

कलेक्ट द्विवेदी ने निर्देशित किया कि पीएम स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स स्वनिधि योजना में शत-प्रतिशत पात्र हितग्राहियों को लाभान्वित कराएं। उन्होंने कहा कि संबंधित अधिकारी आयुष्मान भारत योजना के अंतर्गत प्रत्येक पात्र हितग्राही को कार्ड जारी कराकर इसका लाभ दिलाना सुनिश्चित करें। सभी कार्यालय प्रमुख अपने-अपने कार्यालयों एवं परिसर में स्वच्छता का विशेष ध्यान दें।

शासन के निर्देशानुसार जिला मुख्यालय एवं जिले के समस्त नगर पंचायत मुख्यालय पर मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध और अधिक सख्ती से रोको-टोको अभियान चलाया जाए, जिससे कोई भी व्यक्ति लापरवाही नहीं करें। इस अवसर पर जिला पंचायत सीईओ एसके मालवीय, सहायक कलेक्टर हिमांशु प्रजापति, एसडीएम बल्देवगढ़ संजय जैन, डिप्टी कलेक्टर एमके प्रजापति, विकास आनंद, अभिजीत सिंह, एसीईओ चंद्रसेन सिंह, ईई पीएचई जितेंद्र मिश्रा, उप संचालक पशु चिकित्सा डाॅ. व्हीके पटेल, एलबीएम आरएस जाट सहित संबंधित अधिकारी शामिल थे।

दिया जाए योजना का लाभ
बैठक में कलेक्टर द्विवेदी ने निर्देशित किया कि सभी स्वरोजगार योजनाओं में शत-प्रतिशत पात्र हितग्राहियों को लाभान्वित कराएं। इस संबंध में उन्होंने बैंकर्स एवं संबंधित विभागों को समन्वय के साथ कार्य कर अधिक से अधिक पात्र हितग्राहियों को योजनाओं का लाभ दिलाने के लिए निर्देशित किया। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में छोटे एवं मध्यम उद्योगों की संभावनाओं वाले क्षेत्रों की पहचान कर हितग्राहियों को इसके लिए प्रोत्साहित करें।

लंबित शिकायतों का निराकरण करें
कलेक्टर द्विवेदी ने लोक स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मुख्यमंत्री जन कल्याण (संबल) योजना अंतर्गत प्रसूति सहायता राशि तथा राज्य बीमारी सहायता, खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग अंतर्गत खाद्यान्न वितरण, श्रम विभाग अंतर्गत मप्र असंगठित शहरी, ग्रामीण कर्मकार कल्याण मण्डल संबल योजना, पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग अंतर्गत प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना (ग्रामीण), प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में विद्युत वितरण एवं आपूर्ति, पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास अंतर्गत मनरेगा तथा नगरीय विकास एवं आवास विभाग अंतर्गत सड़कों के सुधार, गड्ढा भरण, मरम्मत, रोड डिवाइडर की मरम्मत आदि से संबंधित विषयों की समीक्षा की गई। संबंधित लंबित शिकायतों के निराकरण की जानकारी ली। जिसका शीघ्र निराकरण कराने के निर्देश दिए।

