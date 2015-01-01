पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:नए साल में 22 दिन रहेगा पुष्य नक्षत्र का योग

टीकमगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • 16 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा खरमास, सभी मांगलिक कार्य रहेंगे बंद, नव वर्ष की शुरूआत पुष्य नक्षत्र से

नए साल 2021 में पुष्य नक्षत्र योग 22 दिन रहेगा। खास बात यह है कि दो दिन रवि व दो दिन गुरु पुष्य से सुख समृद्धि आएगी। इस महीने खरमास का आरंभ 16 दिसंबर से होने वाला है। खरमास आरंभ होते ही शहनाइयों का बजना बंद हो जाएगा। विवाह आदि मांगलिक कार्य बंद हो जाएंगे।

ज्योतिषाचार्य के अनुसार 2021 में जनवरी से दिसंबर तक 22 दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र का योग रहेगा। इनमें 2 दिन रवि पुष्य व दो दिन गुरु पुष्य योग रहेगा, जिसमें की गई खरीद फरोख्त व अन्य कार्य शुभ व मंगलकारी रहेंगे। पंडित कौस्तुब तिवारी ने बताया कि इस महीने 5 दिसंबर को शनि पुष्य व 31 दिसंबर को गुरु पुष्य योग रहेगा।

इसके बाद आगामी नववर्ष का शुभारंभ एक जनवरी को पुष्य नक्षत्र योग में ही होगा। इसी माह 28 को भी रहेगा। इसके बाद 24, 25 फरवरी, 23, 24 मार्च, 19, 20 अप्रैल, 17,18 मई, 13, 14 जून, 10,11 जुलाई, 7, 8 अगस्त, 3, 4 व 30 सितंबर, 28, 29 अक्टूबर, 24, 25 नवंबर व 20, 21 दिसंबर को पुष्य नक्षत्र योग रहेगा।

16 फरवरी को वसंत पंचमी, 11 मार्च को महाशिवरात्रि
इस बार 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी और 11 मार्च को महाशिवरात्रि है। इसके अलावा बसंत पंचमी, अक्षय तृतीया, दशहरा, गंगा सप्तम, गंगा दशहरा व धन तेरस के शुभ दिन भी खरीदारी के लिए खास माने जाते हैं। आगामी 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी, 11 मार्च को महाशिवरत्रि, 13 अप्रैल को गुड़ी पड़वा, 14 मई को अक्षय तृतीया रहेगी।

15 दिसंबर से धनुर्मास 17 जनवरी से गुरु अस्त
पं. कौस्तुब तिवारी ने बताया 15 दिसंबर से धनुर्मास लग जाएगा जो 14 जनवरी यानी मकर संक्रांति तक प्रभावी रहेगा। दरअसल सूर्य इस दौरान धनु राशि में आ जाते हैं इसीलिए इसे धनुर्मास कहा जाता है। शास्त्रों के मुताबिक इस दौरान मांगलिक कार्य नहीं कराए जा सकते। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी से गुरु पश्चिम की ओर अस्त हो रहे हैं जिनका उदय 12 फरवरी को होगा।

11 दिसंबर को विवाह का आखिरी मुहूर्त
विवाह के लिए मात्र 9 दिसंबर बुधवार को विवाह के मुहूर्त हैं। 11 दिसंबर को विवाह का आखिरी मुहूर्त था। 12 दिसंबर को रात्रि 3:10 के बाद अनुराधा नक्षत्र में भद्रा व्याप्त है।

