मंदिर कमेटी के सहयोग से रेडियो कार्यक्रम:लाॅउडस्पीकर से किया जा रहा रेडियो कार्यक्रम का संचालन

टीकमगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टीकमगढ़ जिले के कटेरा खेरा, हरपुरा मड़िया, सडोरी, कैलपुरा, रामपुरा, मचोरा, कंजना और सुनरई गांव में रेडियो कार्यक्रम का संचालन मंदिर कमेटी के सहयोग से लाउडस्पीकर के माध्यम से किया जा रहा है। जिससे बच्चे अपने घरों में रेडियो कार्यक्रम सुनकर अपनी वर्क बुक को हल करते हैं।

निजी संस्था के जिला समन्वयक बृजेश गौर ने बताया कि राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र भोपाल के द्वारा स्कूल बंद होने की स्थिति में प्रतिदिन सुबह 11 से 12 बजे रेडियो कार्यक्रम का संचालन किया जाता है। जिससे बच्चों की पढ़ाई न रुके। उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य स्तर पर रेडियो कार्यक्रम के लिए कंटेंट प्रदान करने में भी संस्था का सहयोग रहता है।

साथ ही धरातल पर संस्था की टीम द्वारा लाउडस्पीकर के माध्यम से रेडियो कार्यक्रम का संचालन करवाया जा रहा है। जिससे ज्यादा से ज्यादा बच्चे अपनी वर्क बुक को हल कर सकें।

उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि इस तरह जिला टीकमगढ़ के लगभग 132 गांव जहां पर लाउडस्पीकर की उपलब्धता है। वहां रेडियो कार्यक्रम का संचालन लाउडस्पीकर के माध्यम से किया जा रहा है। रेडियो कार्यक्रम का लाउडस्पीकर पर संचालन का उद्देश्य गांव के उन बच्चों तक रेडियो कार्यक्रम को पहुंचना हैं। जिन बच्चों के पास रेडियो या स्मार्ट फोन जैसी सुविधाएं नहीं हैं, वो बच्चे भी लाउडस्पीकर के माध्यम से रेडियो सुन सकें और अपनी पढ़ाई जारी रख सकें।

