मौसम:शाम को हुई बारिश, 24 घंटे में दो डिग्री तापमान गिरा, 20 डिग्री दर्ज

टीकमगढ़35 मिनट पहले
दो दिन से बादल छाए रहने से ठंड का असर बढ़ गया है। मंगलवार शाम अचानक अचानक मावठ गिरने से सर्द भरे मौसम में कपन शुरू हो गई। पिछले 24 घंटे में दो डिग्री पारा गिर गया है। रात में भी हल्की बूंदा बांदी होती रही। इसके अलावा हवा की औसत गति 5 से 11 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा रहने से सर्द भरा मौसम हो गया है।

सोमवार को जिले का तापमान 20.5 अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान 15.0 दर्ज किया गया था। सुबह से कोहरा और दिन भर बादल छाए रहने के साथ सर्द भरी हवा भी चलती रही। मगर मंगलवार को दिन भर बादल छाने के साथ शाम को अचानक तेज बारिश होने लगी।

हवा पानी एक साथ होने के साथ लोगों में कपन शुरू हो गई। लगातार दो घंटे एक रफ्तार में गिरी माउठ से पूरा शहर पानी से तरबतर हो गया। यह हालात बनने से मंगलवार को दो डिग्री तापमान की गिरावट हुई है। 20‌.0 अधिकतम और 13.8 न्यूनतम तापमान दर्ज किया गया। रात सर्द हवाएं चलने से ठिठुरन शुरू हो गई। अचानक बदलते मौसम में लोगों को परेशानी बढ़ गई।

मावठ से फसल को राहत, मुर्गी घरों को जूट के बोरे से ढ़ककर रखने की दी सलाह

नोडल अधिकारी एके श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि रात के तापमान में लगातार हो रही गिरावट के कारण मिली बग कीट के बच्चे ठंड में भूमि से निकलकर आम, अमरूद, आंवला के तने से होकर पौधों पर चढ़ते हैं। इन्हें रोकने के लिए भूमि से 1 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर 25.30 सेंटीमीटर चौड़ी अल्काथीन 400 गेज की पालिथीन की पट्टी लगाएं। रात का तापमान 5.6 डिसे के आसपास रहने की संभावना को देखते हुए किसान मुर्गी घरो में रात के समय 5.6 घंटे, 200 वाट के बल्ब जलाए तथा मुर्गी घरों को जूट के बोरे से ढककर रखें तथा इनके दाने में ऊर्जा तथा विटामिन भी मिलाकर दें।

