कार्रवाई:सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के तहत हुए निर्माण की जांच के बाद रिकवरी शुरू, केस दर्ज

टीकमगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • चेतावनी दी तो ग्राम पंचायत मलगुवां ने 10 लाख 28 हजार की राशि की जमा
  • जिले में 250 प्रकरणों में पांच करोड़ रुपए की राशि होनी है वसूल

सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के अंतर्गत स्वीकृत शाला भवन, अतिरिक्त कक्ष प्रधान अध्यापक के कक्षों के निर्माण की राशि का गबन करने वाले सरपंच व सचिवों के खिलाफ अब कानूनी कार्रवाई होगी। जिला पंचायत सीईओ सुदेश कुमार मालवीय ने निर्माण एंजेसियों के खिलाफ धारा 92 के तहत वसूली मामलों की सुनवाई की थी।

जिस पर वर्षों से लंबित सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के अपूर्ण एवं अप्रारंभ कार्याें को लेकर समय सीमा में कराने निर्देश दिए थे। जिस पर जनपद पंचायत बल्देवगढ़ में 22 पंचायत की सूची बनाकर रिकवरी शुरू कराई गई। जिसमें करीब 20 लाख रुपए का गबन हुआ था।

सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के अंतर्गत स्वीकृत शाला भवन, अतिरिक्त कक्ष के निर्माण में राशि गबन करने वाले जनपद पंचायत बल्देवगढ़ की 22 पंचायतों के सरपंच/सचिव एवं 4 स्कूलों के शिक्षकों, जो भवन निर्माण के समय सचिव पद पर थे। उन्होंने वर्ष 2010-11 और वर्ष 2010-12 में निर्माण कार्य की राशि ज्यादा निकाल ली थी। साथ ही कई ऐसी भी पंचायतें थी जिन्होंने रुपए निकालने के बाद निर्माण कार्य ही नहीं कराया।

वहीं कई निर्माण अधूरे पड़े हुए है। जिस पर शिक्षा विभाग ने प्रकरण बनाकर जिला पंचायत को भेजे थे। उनकी वसूली सुनवाई की गई। सुनवाई के दौरान कड़ी चेतावनी देते हुए कार्य पूर्ण करने एवं गबन की गई राशि को 7 से 10 दिवस के अंदर जमा करने के लिए निर्माण एजेसियों को निर्देशित किया गया। इसके अलावा जिले में 250 प्रकरण है। जिनसे जिला पंचायत को राशि वसूल करनी है। करीब पांच करोड़ रुपए की राशि वसूल की जाएगी।

निर्माण एजेंसी ने कार्रवाई के पहले किए 10 लाख 28 हजार रुपए जमा

निर्माण एजेंसी ग्राम पंचायत मलगुवां द्वारा सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के खाते से रुपए निकाले गए थे, लेकिन इनके द्वारा निर्माण कार्य नहीं कराया गया। जिस पर अधिकारियोंं कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश जारी किए थे। जिसके चलते ग्राम पंचायत मलगुवां की निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा 10 लाख 28 हजार रुपए की राशि सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के खाते में डाल दी।

प्राथमिक शाला किटाखेरा के शिक्षक को करनी पड़ी 4 हजार रुपए की राशि जमा

वहीं एसएमसी किटाखेरा द्वारा भी जिला पंचायत कार्यालय में नकद 4 हजार रुपए की राशि जमा करके रसीद कटवाई गई। जिला पंचायत सीईओ द्वारा सुनवाई के समय निर्माण एजेंसियों के सचिव एवं सरपंच को वर्षाे से लंबित कार्याे में किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही न करने के लिए कड़ी चेतावनी दी है।

जिला पंचायत के प्रमोद आदित्य ने बताया कि बल्देवगढ़ की काेटरा, बरने, भानपुरा, रमपुरा, लुहर्रा पंचायतों सहित 21 ग्राम पंचायत है। जिनसे राशि रिकवर होगी।

प्रकरण बनवाकर राशि वापस ली जा रही है

सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के तहत पंचायतों को राशि जारी की गई थी, लेकिन उन लोगों द्वारा किसी प्रकार का निर्माण नहीं कराया गया। अब उनके प्रकरण बनवाकर पंचायतों से राशि वापस ली जा रही है। जिले में 250 प्रकरण है। जिनसे राशि वसूल की जानी है।
सुदेश मालवीय, जिला पंचायत सीईओ टीकमगढ़

