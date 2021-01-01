पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यायालय के समक्ष पेश:गायब लड़की को लेने से किया इंकार, वन स्टॉप सेंटर भेजा

बड़ागांव धसानएक घंटा पहले
नगर के मिथिला खेरा से गायब हुई नाबालिग लड़की को पुलिस ने न्यायालय के समक्ष पेश किया है। जहां पर लड़की के बयान कराए गए हैं। माता-पिता ने लड़की को घर रखने से इंकार कर दिया। जिस पर पुलिस ने लड़की को वन स्टॉप सेंटर भेज दिया।

पुलिस के अनुसार लड़की ने अपने बयानों में कहा कि बह उसी लड़के के साथ रहना चाहती है। जिससे उसका प्रेम-प्रसंग चल रहा था। लड़की को जब माता-पिता ने लेने से इंकार कर दिया था तो उसे जिला अस्पताल स्थित वन स्टॉप सेंटर में रखा गया है। गौरतलब है कि 24 जनवरी को 16 वर्षीय लड़की गायब हो गई थी। जिसकी खोज करने पर वह प्रेमी लड़के के घर पर मिली थी। पुलिस ने लड़के और लड़की को दोनों परिवारों के समक्ष खड़ा करके सुलह कराई गई थी।

जिस पर लड़की और लड़के ने कहा था कि वे एक-दूसरे के साथ रहना चाहते हैं। जिस पर दोनों परिवार को समझाइश दी गई। जिस पर 28 जनवरी को न्यायालय के समक्ष लड़की के बयान कराए गए। लड़की के माता-पिता ने लेने से इनकार कर दिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि परिवार द्वारा लड़की को नहीं अपनाने पर की वजह से लड़की को वन स्टॉप सेंटर में रखा गया। अगर लड़की के माता-पिता घर ले जाना चाहते है तो ले जा सकते हैं।

