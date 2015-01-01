पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:विश्व मत्स्यकीय दिवस पर कार्यक्रम के दौरान तोड़े नियम, भूले सोशल डिस्टेंस

टीकमगढ़34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अफसरों की लापरवाही: बढ़ते कोरोना को देखकर गाइड लाइन का नहीं कराया पालन

विश्व मत्स्यकीय दिवस के अवसर पर मछुआ कल्याण एवं मत्स्य विकास विभाग द्वारा महेंद्रबाग मत्स्य बीज प्रक्षेत्र में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया, लेकिन कार्यक्रम के दौरान अधिकारी कोविड के नियमों को भूल गए और बिना सोशल डिस्टेंस के मछुआरों को बैठाकर कार्यक्रम करा दिया। हाल ही में देखें तो कोरोना अपने पूरे सबाब पर है। जिससे अधिकारी भी गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं।

महेंद्रबाग में शनिवार को विश्व मत्स्यकीय दिवस अनियमितताओं के बीच मनाया गया। मछुआरे इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए तो, लेकिन अधिकारियों ने नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ा रखी थीं। कार्यक्रम के दौरान मछुआरों के बीच प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की गई। जिस पर प्रतियोगिता में मछुआरों ने प्लेन कागज में मछली के चित्र बनाए। हॉल में बैठे मछुआरों को सोशल डिस्टेंस में नहीं बैठाया गया।

सभी एक दूसरे से सटकर बैठे नजर आए। कार्यक्रम के दौरान मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में जिला पंचायत सीईओ एसके मालवीय भी शामिल हुए। उन्होंने विभाग की अनुदान योजना की जानकारी दी। कार्यक्रम में सहायक मत्स्य अधिकारी राजकुमार मिश्रा, मत्स्य निरीक्षक प्रियंका नामदेव, एडवोकेट गोपाल रैकवार सहित बड़ी संख्या में मछुआरे उपस्थित थे।

