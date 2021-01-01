पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:सरपंच पति ने बदमाशों पर मारपीट और रुपए छीनने का लगाया आरोप, रैफर

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • पंचायत की शिकायत का जवाब देने एसडीएम कार्यालय जा रहे थे

जनपद पंचायत जतारा की ग्राम पंचायत कुर्राई के सरपंच पति ने जतारा एसडीएम कार्यालय जाते समय दो अज्ञात नकाबपोशों ने हमला करने का आरोप लगाया है। बदमाश मारपीट करके घायल से रुपए छीनकर भाग गए। आनन-फानन में घायल को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

जिला अस्पताल में इलाज कराने आए सरपंच पति पन्नालाल अहिरवार का कहना है कि ग्रामीणों द्वारा सरपंच की एसडीएम के पास शिकायत की गई थी। जिस मामले की एसडीएम और जनपद के अधिकारियों द्वारा जांच भी की गई है, लेकिन पंचायत के शिकायतकर्ताओं द्वारा सरपंच से 5 लाख रुपए की मांग की जा रही थी। इसी मामले की शिकायत को लेकर ग्रामीणों द्वारा धमकी भी दी गई थी। जिस पर सरपंच पति के द्वारा कलेक्टर-एसपी से शिकायत की गई थी। जिसको लेकर पंचायत के कार्यां की शिकायत में सरपंच से एसडीएम ने जबाब मांगा था, जिसकी फाइलें लेकर अपनी बाइक से शुक्रवार सुबह एसडीएम कार्यालय जा रहे थे। इस दौरान बैरवार तिगैला के पास पीछे से आए बाइक पर सबार दो नकाबपोशों ने पहले हमला कर दिया।

फिर बेहोश होते ही फाइलें और जेब में रखे 50 हजार रुपए लेकर फरार हो गए। सरपंच पति पन्नालाल अहिरवार ने कुछ लोगों के नाम बताकर उन पर मारपीट और घटना को अंजाम देने का आरोप लगाया है। घायल सरपंच पति काे अस्पताल से झांसी मेडिकल कॉलेज रैफर किया है। वहीं थाना प्रभारी हिमांशु चौबे का कहना है कि अभी इस मामले की शिकायत नहीं आई है। शिकायत आते ही जांच करके आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज किया जाएगा।

