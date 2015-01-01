पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहारी सीजन:17 साल बाद दीपावली पर सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग, खरीदारी के लिए दीपावली तक 5 शुभ मुहूर्त

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

त्योहारी सीजन में खरीदारी को लेकर शुभ मूहूर्त बन रहे हैं। 10 से 14 नवंबर (दीपावाली) के बीच 4 ऐसे मुहूर्त बन रहे हैं। जिनमें प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वेलरी, गाड़ियों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान तक खरीदना शुभ होगा। वहीं 17 साल बाद दीपावली पर सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग भी बन रहा है। इसके पहले 2003 में ऐसा हुआ था।

पंडित धनीराम गंगेले के अनुसार इस योग के चलते दीपावली पर की गई खरीदारी ज्यादा फायदेमंद होगी। कोरोना काल के चलते पिछले छह महीने से बंद पड़े बाजार में दीपावली पर दुकानदारों को अच्छे व्यापार की उम्मीद है। इस बार ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में सबसे ज्यादा उछाल देखा जा रहा है।

वहीं सोना के भाव 53 हजार के आसपास होने के चलते ग्राहकों का सोने के अाभूषणों की तरफ कम रूझान है, लेकिन सराफा व्यापारियों का कहना है कि धनतेरस के बाद से सराफा मार्केट भी बूम की स्थिति देखने को मिलेगी। इसके अलावा देशउठनी ग्यारस के बाद शादियों के दौर शुरू होगा। जिससे सराफा मार्केट भी रफ्तार पकड़ेगा।

टीकमगढ़ एसडीएम सौरभ कुमार मिश्रा के अनुसार कोरोना काॅल और दीपावली की भीड़भाड को देखते हुए लगातार व्यापारियों और आम लोगों को मास्क, सैनिटाइजर और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। जिससे भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों से लोग अपने आप को सुरक्षित रख सकें।

जानिए...कब क्या खरीदना शुभ होगा

10 नवंबर : एंद्र योग के साथ ही मंगलवार और पूर्वा फाल्गुनी नक्षत्र के संयोग में इस दिन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों की खरीदारी करना शुभ रहेगा। प्रॉपर्टी में निवेश या खरीदारी के लिए भी ये दिन शुभ है।

11 नवंबर : इस दिन उत्तराफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से वृद्धि देने वाला वर्धमान योग और चंद्र-मंगल का दृष्टि संबंध होने से महालक्ष्मी योग भी रहेगा। इस मुहूर्त में हर तरह की खरीदारी की जा सकती है। साथ ही वैधृति योग भी बनने से औजार, मशीनरी और व्हीकल खरीदी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त रहेगा।

12 नवंबर : इस दिन धनतेरस पर्व रहेगा। खरीदारी के लिए इसे अबूझ मुहूर्त भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन प्रदोष और हस्त नक्षत्र का योग भी बनने से वाहन, भूमि, भवन, आभूषण व वस्त्र आदि की खरीदारी करना मंगलकारी रहेगा।

14 नवंबर : दीपावली पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग शुरू हो जाएगा। जो कि रात करीब 8 बजे तक रहेगा। इस योग में की गई खरीदारी काफी फायदेमंद साबित होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें