शिक्षा विभाग:जिन स्कूलों में छात्र अधिक, वे ऑनलाइन दे सकेंगे टेस्ट

टीकमगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • सरकारी स्कूल में 55% कोर्स पूरा, 30 से 40 प्रतिशत पाठ्यक्रम का टेस्ट लिया जाएगा
  • कक्षा 9वीं व 12वीं के छात्र-छात्राओं की टेस्ट की तारीख की घाेषणा हाेना बाकी

काेविड-19 संक्रमण काल में सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों की कराई गई ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के मूल्यांकन की प्रक्रिया शीघ्र शुरू होगी। इसके लिए लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय द्वारा खाका तैयार कर अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

जिन विद्यालयों में छात्र संख्या कम है उनका टेस्ट स्कूल में लिया जाएगा। जबकि जिनमें छात्र संख्या अधिक है उनमें टेस्ट पेपर घर से हल करने के लिए दिया जाएगा। जिसे वे हल कर स्कूल में संबंधित विषय के शिक्षक काे जमा कर सकेंगे।

बता दें सरकारी स्कूल में दूरदर्शन और डीजीलेप के माध्यम से छात्र-छात्राओं की पढ़ाई कराई जा रही है। अभी तक टीकमगढ़ में 55 फीसदी पाठ्यक्रम पूर्ण हो चुका है। उसमें से 35 से 40% पाठ्यक्रम का टेस्ट लिया जाएगा।

टेस्ट लेने के लिए लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय द्वारा इस प्रकार की प्रक्रिया प्रस्तावित की गई। कक्षा नौवीं से बारहवीं तक के छात्र-छात्राओं की टेस्ट परीक्षा की शीघ्र ही तारीख की घाेषणा की जाएगी। इसी प्रकार मूल्यांकन की प्रक्रिया जनवरी-फरवरी में भी क्रियान्वित की जाएगी।

कोरोना कॉल के चलते सरकारी स्कूलों में समस्याओं का समाधान शिक्षक करेंगे

जिला शिक्षाधिकारी जेएस बरकडे ने बताया 15 दिसंबर को आयोजित होने वाली एनटीएससी की परीक्षा की आवश्यक तैयारियां पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। प्राचार्यों काे निर्देशित किया गया है, कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में बच्चे शामिल हाें। उन्होंने बताया कि आंशिक तौर पर हाई स्कूल एवं हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलों को खोलने के संबंध में विचार किया जा रहा है।

फिलहाल निर्देश नहीं आए हैं। जिन छात्रों को किसी विषय में कोई परेशानी आ रही हो वह अपने माता-पिता से लिखित अनुमति लेकर शिक्षकाें से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना कॉल के चलते सरकारी स्कूलों में छात्रों को सिर्फ उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान करने के लिए बुलाया जा रहा है।

संयुक्त संचालक ने दिए पढ़ाई कराने के निर्देश

जिन छात्र-छात्राओं की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा नहीं हो पा रही है उनसे घर पर संपर्क कर पढ़ाई पूरी कराने के निर्देश शिक्षा संयुक्त संचालक द्वारा दिए गए। जिससे उनका भी कोर्स पूरा हो सके। वह मूल्यांकन में शामिल हो सके। उन्होंने बताया जिन छात्रों को टेस्ट के लिए पेपर दिए जाएंगे वे हल कर शिक्षक काे जमा करेंगे, जिससे शिक्षक उनका मूल्यांकन कर सकें।

