पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ज्ञापन:सेवा शुल्क लेकर वनभूमि पर सचिव व रोजगार सहायक ने बनवा दिए आवास

बल्देवगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्ञापन में लगाया आरोप: आदिवासियों से रुपए लेकर बनवाए पीएम आवास

पंचायत सचिव व रोजगार सहायक ने आदिवासियों से सेवा शुल्क लेकर वन विभाग की बेशकीमती भूमि पर प्रधानमंत्री आवास बनवा दिए हैं। ऐसा मामला बल्देवगढ़ जनपद क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत लमेरा में सामने आया है।

पंचायत के निवासी कमलेश पिता लक्ष्मी प्रसाद तिवारी निवासी लमेरा ने वन मंडलाधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। जिसमें उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि ग्राम पंचायत लमेरा जनपद बल्देवगढ़ के रोजगार सहायक सुरेंद्र जैन व पंचायत सचिव सोनू चढ़ार ने आदिवासियों से दस-दस हजार रुपए लिए। इसके बाद वन भूमि में खड़े पेड़ों को कटवाकर आदिवासियों को वन भूमि पर प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना अंतर्गत आवास निर्माण करा दिए, जो कि उनकी निजी भूमि नहीं है।

इन आदिवासियों को प्रधानमंत्री आवास उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं, उनमें हीरालाल पिता खुमान आदिवासी, कुट्टू पिता मुन्ना आदिवासी, कल्लू पिता पुन्ना आदिवासी, लखन लाल पिता कल्लू आदिवासी, राजू पिता कल्लू आदिवासी व हरि आदिवासी को पीएम आवास योजना के तहत सेवा शुल्क लेकर पात्र घोषित कर वन भूमि पर अवैध रूप से निर्माण करा दिया।

जब इसके संबंध में ग्राम पंचायत के लोगों द्वारा रोजगार सहायक व पंचायत सचिव से विरोध किया, तो रोजगार सहायक द्वारा झूठी रिपोर्ट करने व फर्जी मामले में फंसाने की धमकी दी गई। ग्रामीण कमलेश तिवारी ने प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना अंतर्गत आवास का अतिक्रमण हटाकर रोजगार सहायक व पंचायत सचिव पर जांच कर कठोर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी वैभव सिंह चंदेल ने कहना है कि मेरे संज्ञान में एक मामला कुछ दिन पूर्व आया था। इस संबंध में मैंने जनपद को पत्र भेजा है, कि कैसे वनभूमि पर मकान निर्माण के संबंध में पंचायत द्वारा आवास उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। वहीं रही बात मेरे विभाग के कर्मचारियों की मिलीभगत की तो जांच में विभाग का कोई भी कर्मचारी दोषी पाया जाता है, तो उस पर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें