सौंदर्यीकरण का कार्य:हर पर्यटन स्थल पर इलेक्ट्रानिक टिकट काउंटर तथा सोविनियर शाॅप शुरू कराएं: प्रमुख सचिव

टीकमगढ़/ओरछा2 घंटे पहले
  • ओरछा नगर तथा सभी पर्यटन स्थल को साफ सुथरा रखने के लिए अिधकारियों को प्रमुख सचिव ने दिए निर्देश

मप्र शासन के प्रमुख सचिव संस्कृति, पर्यटन एवं जनसंपर्क विभाग शिवशेखर शुक्ला ने मंगलवार को ओरछा में पर्यटन के विकास तथा विस्तार के संबंध में संबंधित विभागों के साथ विस्तार से समीक्षा की। उन्होंने निर्देशित किया कि ओरछा नगर तथा सभी पर्यटन स्थल हमेशा साफ-सुथरे और आकर्षक हों, इसका ध्यान रखा जाए।

साथ ही हर पर्यटन स्थल के महत्व को बरकरार रखते हुए उनकी सुरक्षा की पुख्ता व्यवस्था की जाए। इस अवसरपर कलेक्टर आशीष भार्गव सहित पर्यटन विभाग तथा संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

शुक्ला ने निर्देशित किया कि ओरछा में स्थित सभी पर्यटन स्थलों पर उनके ऐतिहासिक महत्व की जानकारी दर्ज कराएं। सभी स्थलों पर गार्ड हों जो ड्रेस में हों। इनसे संबंधित जानकारी का साहित्य पर्यटकों को सुलभ रूप से उपलब्ध कराने के लिए व्यवस्थित लाइब्रेरी बनवाएं।

पर्यटन स्थलों के आस-पास आकर्षक गार्डन भी विकसित करें और इनका समुचित रख-रखाव किया जाए। हर पर्यटन स्थल पर इलेक्ट्रानिक टिकट काउंटर तथा सोविनियर शाॅप शुरू कराएं। नगर में पर्यटकों के भ्रमण के लिए ई-रिक्शा सीमित संख्या में शुरू कराएं।

साथ ही 4-5 चार्टेड साइकिल स्टैंड बनवाएं। जिससे पर्यटकों को नगर भ्रमण में सुविधा हो। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर में स्थित लक्ष्मी मंदिर के क्षेत्र का सीमांकन कराकर बाउंड्रीवाॅल के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजें। यहां पर नगर के अन्य दर्शनीय स्थलों के चित्र लगाकर उनका विवरण दर्ज कराएं, जिससे पर्यटकों को इसकी जानकारी मिल सके। साथ ही यहां टेलीस्कोप भी लगवाएं, जिससे पर्यटक यहां से अन्य महत्वपूर्ण स्थलों को भी देख सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि चतुर्भज मंदिर और शीष महल का प्रवेश और परिसर आकर्षक बनाएं तथा आस-पास व्यवस्थित और आकर्षक पार्काें को विकसित कराएं।

इस दौरान शुक्ला ने कहा कि महाकवि केशवदास की जंयती विगत वर्षों में मनाई जाती थी, जो किसी कारणवश पिछले 3-4 वर्षाेंं से नहीं मनाई जा रही है। इसे फिर से शुरू करने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया। उन्होंने जहांगीर महल एवं राजा महल के छोटे-छोटे मरम्मत एवं आवश्यक कार्य के लिए विभाग द्वारा समय-समय पर आवश्यकता अनुसार निरन्तर कार्य पूर्ण करवाने के लिए निर्देशित किया, जिससे स्मारक की सुन्दरता बनी रहे।

संग्रहालय, जहांगीर महल में प्रदर्शित प्रतिमाओं एवं पुरावशेषों के प्रदर्शन कार्य में उचित प्रकाश व्यवस्था में ट्रिकलाईट/ फोकस लाईट का उपयोग करने के लिए कल्चर विभाग/विषय विशेषज्ञ से मार्गदर्शन के लिए निर्देशित किया गया। संग्रहालय में प्रदर्शन कार्य के लिए पुरावशेषों के कैप्शन के साथ प्रत्येक पुरावशेषों का सक्षिप्त विवरण पटिट्का पेडिस्ल में लगाए जाने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया।

शुक्ला ने राजामहल स्थित भित्ति चित्रों के रेस्टोरेशन कार्य के लिए डब्लुएमएफ से विस्तृत डीपीआर बनवाए जाने के लिए निर्देशित किया। उन्होंने ओरछा स्थित सभी राज्य संरक्षित स्मारकों पर तडित चालक लगाए जाने के लिए निर्देशित किया।

ओरछा स्थित लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर की चोरी गई प्रतिमा के संबंध में कलेक्टर निवाड़ी, पुलिस अधीक्षक निवाडी एवं थाना ओरछा से अद्यतन स्थिति की जानकारी प्राप्त करने के लिए निर्देशित किया। उन्होंने ओरछा स्थित लक्ष्मी नारायण मंदिर की ड्रोन द्वारा विडियोग्राफी करवाये जाने के लिए भी निर्देशित किया।

प्राचीन स्मारकों का किया निरीक्षण

प्रमुख सचिव संस्कृति, पर्यटन एवं जनसम्पर्क विभाग शुक्ला द्वारा ओरछा स्थित राज्य संरक्षित स्मारकों का निरीक्षण किया गया। उन्होंने ओरछा स्थित स्मारक फूलबाग एवं हरदौल बैठका का अनुरक्षण एवं विकास कार्य कराये जाने के लिए निर्देशित किया।

ओरछा स्थित स्मारक पालकी महल एवं जुझारसिंह महल परिसर में संचालित अस्थाई दुकानों की स्थाई व्यवस्था एवं दोनों महलों में निवासरत शासकीय कर्मचारियों की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था किये जाने के लिए निर्देशित किया।

शुक्ला ने निरीक्षण के दौरान निर्देशित किया कि ओरछा स्थित सभी संरक्षित स्मारकों के मेन्टीनेन्स, साफ-सफाई, लघु मरमम्त कार्य संबंधी विभागीय बजट की व्यवस्था की जाए। उन्होंने ओरछा स्थित राज्य संरक्षित स्मारक लक्ष्मी मंदिर के भित्ति चित्रों के विस्तृत छायांकन कर सागर विश्वविद्यालय/सक्षम संस्था के द्वारा भित्ति चित्रों की विस्तृत जानकारी तैयार करवाने के लिए निर्देशित किया।

