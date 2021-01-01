पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अस्थि विसर्जन करने जा रहे परिवार से भरी टैक्सी पलटी, एक व्यक्ति की मौत

टीकमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • रात में लौटते समय लार की खंदिया के पास हुआ हादसा

बुडेरा थाना क्षेत्र के लार दरगुवां गांव के रहने वाले लोग परिवार में गमी होने पर कुंडेश्वर अस्थि विसर्जन करने गए थे। रात में लौटते समय लार की खंदिया के पास अनियंत्रित होकर टैक्सी पलट गई। घटना में परिवार के एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई।

वहीं पांच लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने पीएम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि दरगुवां निवासी सुखनंदी रजक उम्र 55 वर्ष के परिवार में गमी होने पर वह टैक्सी से गुरुवार शाम टैक्सी से अस्थि विसर्जन करने परिवार के साथ कुंडेश्वर गए हुए थे। अस्थि विसर्जन कर पूरा परिवार लौट रहा था। इसी दौरान लार खंदिया के पास टैक्सी अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। घटना में सुखनंदी रजक की मौके पर मौत हो गई।

घटना पांच लोगा घायल
वहीं मृतक का बेटा बिंदु रजक उम्र 30 वर्ष, भागवती उम्र 45 वर्ष, लक्ष्मी उम्र 18 वर्ष और भुवानी रजक उम्र 45 वर्ष घायल हो गए। जिन्हें इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार सुबह शव का पीएम कराकर परिवार को सौंप दिया। परिवार में एक घटना होने के बाद अचानक दूसरी घटना होने पर परिवार सदमे में है।

